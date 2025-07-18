Dreams of Another gets release date

Kyoto-based creative studio Q-Games has announced that their latest PixelJunk title, Dreams of Another (PS5/PS VR2/Steam), will be released on Friday, October 10th 2025. In addition, PixelJunk Eden 2 (PS4/PS5/Steam), will be released on the same day. Both titles were directed by multimedia artist Baiyon.

Dreams of Another ＋ PixelJunk Eden 2 Special Bundle

Starting today, pre-orders are open on the PlayStation Store for a bundle containing both titles: Dreams of Another ＋ PixelJunk Eden 2 Special Bundle. ​ Alongside this announcement, a brand-new trailer has been released.

As a pre-order bonus, players will receive two exclusive pajama designs for The Man in Pajamas as well as early access starting Tuesday October 7th.

PS5 Bundle: Dreams of Another ＋ PixelJunk Eden 2 Special Bundle

Bundle Contents

Dreams of Another main game

PixelJunk Eden 2 main game

Set of five avatars

Pre-order Bonuses

72-hour early access

Two exclusive pajama types for The Man in Pajamas in Dreams of Another

Dreams of Another is the latest title by multimedia artist Baiyon, the director of PixelJunk Eden. The game is built around the philosophical theme of “No Creation Without Destruction.”

Rather than destroying objects by shooting, as in traditional shooting games, here, your shots materialize and create the world.

This unconventional mechanic offers a gameplay experience that challenges the norms of the genre and invites players into a whole new dimension.

-Shooting Creates, not Destroys: An innovative gameplay mechanic that challenges traditional shooting conventions.

-A Dreamlike World: Fantastical environments created using unique point cloud technology.

-Mysterious Characters: Interact with intriguing personalities such as “The Man in Pajamas” and “The Wandering Soldier” in a poetic storyline.

-Philosophical Themes: Witty thoughts of everyday objects highlight unconventional perspectives on societal norms.

-Experimental Soundtrack: An emotionally stirring soundtrack crafted by director Baiyon himself.

-PS VR2 Compatibility: Experience revolutionary point cloud gameplay in virtual reality.

-Enhanced for PS5 Pro: Vivid and smooth point cloud visuals with high-resolution support.