Dreams of Another available now on Playstation and Steam

Dreams of Another

Kyoto-based creative studio Q-Games’ latest PixelJunk title, Dreams of Another (PS5, PS VR2, Steam), is out now!

The story revolves around two protagonists, “The Man in Pajamas” and “The Wandering Soldier”, and as you progress through their thoughts, dreams and regrets, you meet mysterious objects and strange characters that guide you further into the chaos. Use weapons to unveil the world around you as you go, completely reversing their traditional role in a game.

The newly released launch trailer showcases the innovative gameplay and surreal dreamlike world, accompanied by music from the game’s soundtrack which was composed by Baiyon, the director himself.

Dreams of Another is already winning awards from all around the world for Best Visual Art and Visual Design thanks to its unique point cloud rendering technology, which has helped Q-Games create a look like no other. 

Additionally, PixelJunk Eden 2 (PS4/PS5/Steam), which Baiyon also directed, releases simultaneously today as well!

A special discounted bundle containing both Dreams of Another and PixelJunk Eden 2 is available for purchase on the PlayStation and Steam Stores. PixelJunk Eden 2 is a dynamic 2D platformer in which you control a cute character called a Grimp and leap about a stage that you help grow yourself, climbing higher and collecting Spectra as you go. 

Dreams of Another is the latest title by multimedia artist Baiyon, the director of PixelJunk Eden. The game is built around the philosophical theme of “No Creation Without Destruction.”

Rather than destroying objects by shooting, as in traditional shooting games, here, your shots materialize and create the world.

This unconventional mechanic offers a gameplay experience that challenges the norms of the genre and invites players into a whole new dimension.

