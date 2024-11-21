Dreamcast to Neogeo Pocket LINK – King of Fighters: Dream Match ’99

Articles Dreamcast Featured NGPC
0 27 Views
DCtoNGPC The King of Fighters Dream Match 99

The Japanese version of King of Fighters Dream Match ’99 is the only Dreamcast game that can be linked with two Neogeo Pocket Color titles – King of Fighters R2 and SNK VS Capcom: The Match of the Millennium.

This video demonstrates what happens when each game’s data is UPLOADED and DOWNLOADED.

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

MyGamer Visual Cast – S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (XSX)

Nov 21, 2024 17 Views
O.W.L Projekt

O.W.L. Projekt (XSX) Review

Nov 18, 2024 52 Views
Habilis (PC) Review | MyGamer.Com

Habilis (PC) Review

Nov 15, 2024 60 Views
DCtoNGPC The King of Fighters Evolution

Dreamcast to Neogeo Pocket LINK – King of Fighters ’99 Evolution

Nov 14, 2024 67 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums