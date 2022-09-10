Dragon Dance (GBC, 2000) – 2p VS Mode – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE – competitive Pong with a twist

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 10, 2022
4
0
previous article
Shooter Game Type DX now available on Xbox and Switch
Enable Link Cable Dragon Dance GBC banner
Contents

Dragon Dance, by Natsume and Crave, is an Arkanoid/Pong clone for Nintendo’s Gameboy Color handheld that you probably never played.

Besides having creative design (your paddle is a dragon that shrinks with each ball lost and curls when not moving), the 2-player link cable VS Mode is also pretty fun.

Like Tetris or any other puzzle game, your well of blocks will lower/raise when certain conditions are met. It is rather addicting and the 10 available stages results in a higher amount of replay value.

Dragon Dance – it is a sleeper hit, hidden-gem kind of game. Give it a shot, especially the 2-player link mode, if given the opportunity.

What GB or GBC multiplayer game would you like me to cover in a future episode of my Enable The Link Cable series. Let me know in the comments.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, Gameboy Color
BlogFeaturedGBC
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Dyna Bomb 2 (Xbox One) Review with stream
5.0
9
 
Pretty Girls Four Kings Solitaire (PS4) Review with stream
5.0
 
Back Again (PS4) Review with stream
6.0
Platforms
 
Turbo Kid
Turbo Kid is a retro exploration adventure based on the 2015 movie – Steam demo soon
 
The Excavation of Hobs Barrow
Pixel art horror adventure The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow coming to PC
 
city
City Eye (PC) Review
 
Pretty Girls Escape
Pretty Girls Escape (PC) Review with stream
 
Islets
Hand-drawn Metroidvania Islets now available
View All
Latest News
      
 
Game Type DX banner

Shooter Game Type DX now available on Xbox and Switch

by SquallSnake on September 9, 2022
Mommy’s Best Games (MBG), the outrageous Indie game developer, has released its kinetic, high-score shoot’em up Game Type DX to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch today. Game Type DX is a score-attack shoot-em up with a speed-boosting [...]
13
 
Blood Waves

Zombie shooter Blood Waves getting upgrade to PS5 and XSX soon

by SquallSnake on September 8, 2022
Improved version of Blood Waves game will be released on PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 21, 2022 for $9.99. Xbox Series X|S version got -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period. Xbox Series X|S version got -50% discount for owners of [...]
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums