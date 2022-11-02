Download Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage for free

by SquallSnake on November 2, 2022
Destroy all Humans Clone Carnage
Listen up, puny humans! Your benevolent Furon Overlords are granting you a free multiplayer experience from today on: CLONE CARNAGE! You can wreak havoc with 4 players online or with 2 players in local co-op and enjoy four different game modes on 6 maps!

Download Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage for free:
Xbox: https://thqn.net/dahcc-xbox
PC – Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1872550/Destroy…
Note:
On PlayStation, Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage will not be 100% free, but almost:
Price in the US: 0.01 $ / Price in the EU: 0.25 € / Price in SEA: 0.99 $
PlayStation: https://thqn.net/dahcc-playstation

Also, Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed is available for PC, PlayStation5, and Xbox Series S/X. The SRP for the standard edition is $ 39.99 / € 39.99 / £ 34.99. The Dressed to Skill Edition is available at an SRP of $ 54.99 / € 54.99 / £ 44.99.

About Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage
Wreak havoc in Clone Carnage! This standalone DLC comes with 4 modes, 6 maps, and up to 4-player multiplayer. Split-screen lets you double the damage in local 2-player multiplayer. Unleash your wild side in Rampage, Armageddon, Race, and Abduction modes!

Features:

  • Compete and destruct with up to 4 human or alien lifeforms online
  • Cause double the destruction with the local two player multiplayer on a split-screen
  • Challenge your friends and foes alike in 4 game modes over 6 different maps
  • All skins from the Destroy All Humans! Release in 2020 are included
