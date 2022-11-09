Donut Dodo is a new retro arcade game coming to Switch

by SquallSnake on November 9, 2022
Donut Dodo
Indie publisher Flynn’s Arcade will launch the classic retro-style 2D platformer Donut Dodo from the independent studio pixel.games on December 1st on Nintendo Switch.

Donut Dodo is a lighthearted arcade game, reminiscent of the beloved early 80’s classics that we still cherish today originally released on Steam back in June. The game is localized in English only, and it has an age rating of E10+.

Play as baker Billy Burns, who has to run, jump and climb to outwit Donut Dodo and his clueless minions. Your goal is to collect all the donuts in each level in the best possible time. Donut Dodo is tough as nails and features no “continues”.


Donut Dodo will cost  $4.99/$4.99/£4.99 and it will feature a 20% discount during  the first week of release.

Features

  • 5 single-screen levels plus a bonus stage, each with its own gameplay mechanics.
  • Incredibly tight controls (no cheap deaths) for frantic single-player arcade gameplay.
  • An old-school screen ratio and pixel-perfect graphics with a 16-color palette.
  • An original chiptune soundtrack by the talented CosmicGem
  • Worldwide leaderboards, limited to 3 initial characters, arcade style!
