Does this game from 1990 have the best video game intro of all time?

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on May 3, 2022
1
0
Kwik Snax was released for the ZX Spectrum in 1990 by CodeMasters and has a totally killer intro that goes so hard. It goes so hard it might be the best video game intro of all time!

Seriously, give this a listen and watch to the end (the programmers had to time the moveset of the band in perfect sync with the music). Just wait until the jam kicks right around the 40 second mark.

