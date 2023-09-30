Diorama Dungeoncrawl is a new, retro action game

Inspired by 16-bit action games, Diorama Dungeoncrawl brings old-school challenge and style to low-poly 3D set pieces! Battle monsters and avoid traps in your quest to claim the heart of the Living Castle. Explore shrouded forests, mysterious halls, towers and dungeons to face off against the powerful Necromancer who commands the forces of darkness!

As a side-scrolling hack and slash adventure at its heart, Diorama Dungeoncrawl brings a fresh artistic direction to familiar action mechanics! Face off against hordes of skeletons, bats and goblins! Deftly avoid devious traps and confront fearsome bosses. Run, jump and swing your mightier hammer, but beware of enemy projectiles that fly at you from all directions! Can you survive and restore peace to your kingdom?

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: October 4, 2023

Price: US$9.99 / €9.99

Explore medieval fantasy-themed locales in low-poly 3D style!

Run and jump as you traverse varied landscapes with light platforming.

Fight through enemy hordes in real-time with your trusty hammer.

Take down skeletons, giant bats, goblins and more!

Face menacing bosses in battles that require quick-thinking strategy.

Defeat the Necromancer who controls the Living Castle!