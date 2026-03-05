Devil Jam is a rock-based rogue survivors

Indie developer Rogueside is bringing its hell-forged action roguelite Devil Jam to PlayStation 4 and 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, on 26th March 2026. Get ready for non-stop escapades in a chaotic underworld, where players take on the role of a doomed musician bound by a demonic contract and forced to survive an infernal performance that never ends. As the cursed guitarist battles through swarms of demonic enemies in tightly designed combat spaces, dodging incoming threats while attacks fire automatically, you can focus on positioning, movement and wise decision-making in the hope of surviving until the encore.

Each run throws new powers into the mix, courtesy of the who’s who of the underworld. Brace yourself for wild upgrades that transform your build on the fly: think screen-clearing attacks and unpredictable experimental abilities. The grid-based system lets players rewire how attacks activate and combine, in hopes of surviving the relentless madness.

The killer soundtrack plays a central role in Devil Jam, with award-winning composer Deon van Heerden returning to collaborate with Rogueside following his work on Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef. His high-energy compositions thrash along with the dynamic gameplay pacing, giving each challenge its own sonic personality.

For those about to rock…

Smart Loadouts

​ Use the 12-slot gear system to build clever combinations and unlock powerful killer combos.

Hand-Drawn Hell

​ Bold, fully hand-animated characters and effects bring the underworld roaring to life.

Bosses Worth the Hype

​ Battle towering foes, including Death himself – it doesn’t get more metal than that.

Run For The Hills, Run For Your Life

​Fast, intense encounters reward quick thinking, sharp reflexes and smart decision-making.

It’s time to fear the reaper.

Devil Jam became a cult classic when it rocked onto PC last year, and the console release includes a hefty upgrade based on fan feedback. One brand-new story and 4 new challenges which offer players more profound insight into the cursed world and its larger-than-life cast, and you’ll find two new battlegrounds to endure: The Overgrowth, a claustrophobic arena filled with twisting paths and looming fungal growths, and Thorns of Crimson Death, a sprawling combat space built around relentless enemy pressure and wide-open encounters.