DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game coming to console soon

PLAYISM announced that the currently in-development title by Gibier Games, DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game will be available for digital download pre-order on the Nintendo Switch eShop from November 6th.

You will be able to pre-order the digital version base game along with the The Final Evolution of DEEEER DLC, both of which will be released on November 25th.

The DLC contains 10 items to help you on your quest to live a normal deer life. There are 4 skins to change your appearance (Tiger, Polar bear, ???, ???), 4 attack items (Mini Koala, the Golden Gun, Sushi bombs, ??? ) and 2 mystery items (Chainsaw, Gatling Gun). The utterly wacky nature of these unique items matches perfectly with the base game for even greater entertainment value!

Created by Gibier games, a Japanese creator, you will play as an ordinary deer and use your very ordinary deer abilities to enjoy your ordinary deer life…especially your telescopic neck and grappling hook-like antlers…

The developer has named the genre of this game “Slow Life Town Destruction”, and just as the name suggests you can do either, chill with other animals peacefully or bring it all crashing down. Be warned though, continuous destruction will result in being hunted down by the police who will dispatch increasingly tough “officers” to take you down.

Originally released in January of 2020 as an early access title on Steam, development has been continuing since then and now the title is finally ready for its full release on November 25th. With support for an additional seven languages the title will be released globally on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

In the full release, the story will progress beyond the Future episode ver 3.0 currently available on Steam, and the deer will finally come face to face with the final boss. IN the Nintendo Switch version, the Cowthello mini game will have offline local 2 player support.

■ PLAYISM Page: https://playism.com/en/game/deeeer-simulator/

■ Developer: Gibier Games

■ Publisher: PLAYISM

■ Genre: Slow-Life Town Destruction

■ Platforms: PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X｜S, and Xbox One

■ Release Date (Full version): November 25th, 2021

■ MSRP: $19.99 (tax incl.)

■ ESRB Rating: Teen (Violence, In-game purchases)

■ Supported Languages: English, Italian, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese