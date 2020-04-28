DAYMARE: 1998 now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Publisher Destructive Creations and developer Invader Studios are proud to announce the release of the console versions of Daymare: 1998, the successful classic survival horror game that recreates the look and feel of beloved works from the 90’s and plunges players into a familiar yet fresh story. With backtracking, ammo management, collectible lore items, environmental puzzles and gut-twisting challenges, players can rewind a couple of decades back into a terrifying daymare.

Initially formed to create a fan-based remake of the famous Resident Evil 2, the development team at Invader Studios marks another significant milestone with the console release of their original IP DAYMARE: 1998, bringing the game to a new audience of survival horror fans who missed out on the PC release. Slipgate Ironworks Studios was a valuable partner in the porting process and helped bring the game to consoles.

A faithful homage to survival horror classics and the era of the 90s, DAYMARE: 1998’s atmosphere, storyline, characters, classic gameplay mechanics and difficulty, and Easter eggs all blend together to create an experience that fans of the original masterpieces of the genre will appreciate.

DAYMARE: 1998 MAIN FEATURES: