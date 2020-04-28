DAYMARE: 1998 now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

by squallsnake on April 28, 2020
Playstation 4
21
0
Publisher Destructive Creations and developer Invader Studios are proud to announce the release of the console versions of Daymare: 1998, the successful classic survival horror game that recreates the look and feel of beloved works from the 90’s and plunges players into a familiar yet fresh story. With backtracking, ammo management, collectible lore items, environmental puzzles and gut-twisting challenges, players can rewind a couple of decades back into a terrifying daymare.

Initially formed to create a fan-based remake of the famous Resident Evil 2, the development team at Invader Studios marks another significant milestone with the console release of their original IP DAYMARE: 1998, bringing the game to a new audience of survival horror fans who missed out on the PC release. Slipgate Ironworks Studios was a valuable partner in the porting process and helped bring the game to consoles.

A faithful homage to survival horror classics and the era of the 90s, DAYMARE: 1998’s  atmosphere, storyline, characters, classic gameplay mechanics and difficulty, and Easter eggs all blend together to create an experience that fans of the original masterpieces of the genre will appreciate.

DAYMARE: 1998 MAIN FEATURES:

  • Multi-character POV – see the story from different angles and discover the truth;
  • Fearsome enemies – rendered in detail with lifelike animations and dismemberment;
  • Realistic HUD – check your inventory, health, and the position of a given piece of equipment;
  • Environmental puzzles – finding your way around is not always easy, so look for clues;
  • Classic mechanics – limited ammo and save points, backtracking, collectibles, tough enemies, and more;
  • Modern graphics and effects – not everything is old-school, thanks to Unreal Engine 4;
  • Experience the ’90s – the game is an homage to the era, with tons of references.
