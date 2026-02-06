Dark Quest: Remastered now available

Brain Seal today announces the release of Dark Quest: Remastered, a fully rebuilt and enhanced edition of the game that gave birth to the Dark Quest series. The remastered edition launches simultaneously on PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

For the first time, Dark Quest arrives on consoles, modernised from the ground up using the latest engine from Dark Quest 4, delivering improved visuals, refined gameplay systems and a new technical foundation while preserving its classic, dark fantasy soul.

Importantly, existing owners of Dark Quest on Steam will receive Dark Quest: Remastered as a completely free update, ensuring long-time players can experience the definitive version of the game at no additional cost.

A dark sorcerer has risen, constructing a dungeon beneath the village of Darkwood. From his underground stronghold, his minions raid nearby lands, spreading terror and death. Players must lead a party of heroes into the depths, battle deadly enemies on a tactical grid and put an end to the evil threatening the realm.

Inspired by classic board games and old-school RPGs, Dark Quest: Remastered delivers strategic, turn-based combat built around meaningful decisions, party management and a timeless tabletop-inspired fantasy atmosphere.

The remastered edition introduces a brand-new 3D perspective engine, enhanced lighting and effects and refined gameplay balance. Players will discover new spells and items, improved audio design and overall gameplay polish, resulting in the most complete and definitive version of Dark Quest to date.

The game features full controller support, compatibility with Steam Deck, full localisation for various languages and ensures a comfortable and accessible experience whether played on desktop, handheld or console.