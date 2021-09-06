Dark puzzle platformer GLO coming soon to Switch and PS4/5 – trailer here

by SquallSnake on September 6, 2021
GLO Artwork
GLO was originally developed by Chronik Spartan and has been ported for consoles by Eastasiasoft Limited. Digital pricing is set at US$4.99/€4.99, with an additional 20% launch discount available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. it will release on September 9, 2021.

Enter a realm shrouded in darkness and take a leap of blind faith as you try to find a way out. GLO is a simple and rewarding puzzle platformer with an daunting central mechanic – nearly everything that stands between you and your goal is obscured and invisible. Using only the light around you and the glow of your projectiles, you must rely on memory to guide you through the obstacles and hazards that you glimpse.

Find reassurance and enlightenment in the messages written on the dark walls, illuminated as you progress and hinting at an emotional story. This is a beautiful and abstract journey across 100 levels, featuring precision controls and an atmospheric soundtrack to drive curiosity and stave off fear of the unknown. It’s minimalistic yet metaphorical, hidden yet ripe for discovery. Will you unlock its secrets?

