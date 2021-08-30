Cursed to Golf is a roguelike golf game coming to Switch and PC in 2022

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 30, 2021
PC
5
0
previous article
Observation (PC) Review
next article
Medieval fantasy action adventure Giants Uprising coming to Steam Early Access in November
Cursed Golf
Contents

Thunderful Publishing & independent developer Chuhai Labs are excited to announce Cursed to Golf, a roguelike golf adventure that tasks the player with ridding themselves of an ancient curse and making it out of Golf Purgatory to become a Golfing Legend. With its beau-tee-ful pixel art, hole-some story and innovative gameplay, Cursed to Golf is a real hole-in-one. Launching in 2022 for PC and Nintendo Switch.

You play as The Cursed Golfer, trapped in Golf Purgatory after a lightning strike stops you in your tracks just as you are going to take the winning putt in an acclaimed golf tournament! Unfortunately there are no mulligans in life, so to lift the curse and ascend back to the land of the living, you’ll need to play through the 18 dungeon-like holes Golf Purgatory, a feat only possible for a true Golfing Legend. Divided into 4 distinct biomes, each area of the course is governed by a ghostly Legendary Caddie, who will aid you on your quest for redemption and revival. Are you up to par with the mythical challenges of Golf Purgatory…? Will you ever be able to reclaim your corporeal form…? Will you be crowned a Golfing Legend…? Or will you forever be… Cursed to Golf!?

Cursed to Golf offers a fresh take on the golfing and roguelike subgenres. Played like a golfinated turn-based 2D side scrolling puzzle platformer, attempt to survive each hole by reaching the flag within the PAR Count; a designated amount of swings you have to reach the end. If the PAR Count reaches zero you’ll get sucked through a purgatorial vortex back to the beginning of the course. While classic golf obstacles like the water hazards and bunkers will make an appearance, you’ll also come across high powered fans, spikes, vines, TNT boxes, teleporters and a whole load more variables that can be a help or a hindrance on your way to the hole. It’s all par for the course in this twisted take on the classic game!

With all those devious traps and pitfalls you’ll definitely need a helping hand. Use Birdie-Eye to catch a view of the Hole and see what trials lie ahead. PAR Count running low? Luckily,  gold and silver Shot Idols are peppered throughout the holes, smashing through them with a cinematic flourish will replenish your shots. Every pro player also has an ace up their sleeve, and in this game you have a whole deck! Ace Cards will turn the odds back in your favour, offering you otherworldly powers to manipulate the game in incredible ways. Rewind time with a Mulligan, shoot a triple ball Scattershot, slow down time and redirect the ball with a U-Turn or control the ball in mid-air at high speed with a Rocketball. With over 20 Ace Cards in your arsenal, look forward to some un-fore-gettable gameplay moments.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC, Switch
NewsPCSwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Observation (PC) Review
7.0
4
 
Witchcrafty (Vita) Review
5.0
 
Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption (PS4) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Giants Uprising
Medieval fantasy action adventure Giants Uprising coming to Steam Early Access in November
 
Cursed Golf
Cursed to Golf is a roguelike golf game coming to Switch and PC in 2022
 
Observation game
Observation (PC) Review
 
War Hospital
War Hospital is an upcoming strategy game set during the Great War
 
Have a Blast
Multiplayer space-based shooter Have A Blast now available on PC and Switch
View All
Latest News
      
 
A Night at the Races

A Night at the Races will be released this week on Switch – trailer here

by SquallSnake on August 30, 2021
Made by Mushy Jukebox, A Night at the Races is a unique title where you actually play as a player who tries to win a challenging arcade game tournament, grab the prize money and escape their real life struggles. There are online leaderboards, global and [...]
5
 
Giants Uprising

Medieval fantasy action adventure Giants Uprising coming to Steam Early Access in November

by SquallSnake on August 30, 2021
VARSAV Game Studios announced that Giants Uprising, the medieval fantasy game where you play as a powerful Giant who breaks free from enslavement to seek revenge on the human race, will launch into Early Access for PC gamers on November 2, 2021. “We’re [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums