Cursed to Golf is a roguelike golf game coming to Switch and PC in 2022

Thunderful Publishing & independent developer Chuhai Labs are excited to announce Cursed to Golf, a roguelike golf adventure that tasks the player with ridding themselves of an ancient curse and making it out of Golf Purgatory to become a Golfing Legend. With its beau-tee-ful pixel art, hole-some story and innovative gameplay, Cursed to Golf is a real hole-in-one. Launching in 2022 for PC and Nintendo Switch.

You play as The Cursed Golfer, trapped in Golf Purgatory after a lightning strike stops you in your tracks just as you are going to take the winning putt in an acclaimed golf tournament! Unfortunately there are no mulligans in life, so to lift the curse and ascend back to the land of the living, you’ll need to play through the 18 dungeon-like holes Golf Purgatory, a feat only possible for a true Golfing Legend. Divided into 4 distinct biomes, each area of the course is governed by a ghostly Legendary Caddie, who will aid you on your quest for redemption and revival. Are you up to par with the mythical challenges of Golf Purgatory…? Will you ever be able to reclaim your corporeal form…? Will you be crowned a Golfing Legend…? Or will you forever be… Cursed to Golf!?

Cursed to Golf offers a fresh take on the golfing and roguelike subgenres. Played like a golfinated turn-based 2D side scrolling puzzle platformer, attempt to survive each hole by reaching the flag within the PAR Count; a designated amount of swings you have to reach the end. If the PAR Count reaches zero you’ll get sucked through a purgatorial vortex back to the beginning of the course. While classic golf obstacles like the water hazards and bunkers will make an appearance, you’ll also come across high powered fans, spikes, vines, TNT boxes, teleporters and a whole load more variables that can be a help or a hindrance on your way to the hole. It’s all par for the course in this twisted take on the classic game!



With all those devious traps and pitfalls you’ll definitely need a helping hand. Use Birdie-Eye to catch a view of the Hole and see what trials lie ahead. PAR Count running low? Luckily, gold and silver Shot Idols are peppered throughout the holes, smashing through them with a cinematic flourish will replenish your shots. Every pro player also has an ace up their sleeve, and in this game you have a whole deck! Ace Cards will turn the odds back in your favour, offering you otherworldly powers to manipulate the game in incredible ways. Rewind time with a Mulligan, shoot a triple ball Scattershot, slow down time and redirect the ball with a U-Turn or control the ball in mid-air at high speed with a Rocketball. With over 20 Ace Cards in your arsenal, look forward to some un-fore-gettable gameplay moments.