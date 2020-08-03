Cubers: Arena (Xbox One) Review

by squallsnake on August 3, 2020
XBOX One
8
0
previous article
Lunch A Palooza (Xbox One) Review
next article
Nintendo 3DS/2DS theme - Animal Crossing New Leaf Isabelle at Town Hall walkthrough
Contents
Item Reviewed

Cubers: Arena (Xbox One) Review

Author
Positives

Always something new to unlock or level up
Co-op and multiplayer modes are good fun
Easy to appreciate the super fast load times

Negatives

Can’t remap buttons
Moments of difficulty spikes

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
8.0
Bottom Line

A twin-stick horde mode that is enjoyable solo or co-op thanks to an addicting leveling mechanic.

8.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Using twin-stick controls, Cubers: Arena is an entertaining grind to become the best geometric shaped gladiator.

Make no mistake, despite the simple shaped presentation, this is a brutal and pretty addicting downloadable title. Playing as a shape you learn about in kindergarten, the player must survive numerous waves of hostile baddies, leveling up along the way. There are some tedious difficulty spikes but these are overcome by grinding a previous stage or two until that next level is reached or that new piece of armor can be purchased. This is where the addictive qualities come into play. In order to survive that next battle, the player will need to upgrade. New weapons, equipment, and abilities are unlocked after ever battle, gold is earned, and experience points are gained. Since there is always something new for the player to obtain, that “one more wave” style gameplay makes it easy to keep playing. Local co-op adds to the fun too.

In addition to constantly unlocking new things to make the player stronger, new multiplayer modes also become available in time. These bonus mini games won’t provide any significant staying power but are designed well enough to experiment with a few times. These extra modes are just the icing on the cake of the already quality gameplay loop.  They don’t need to be there but placing them in the final product prove the developers care.

Even though gameplay is solid and fun there are a few excusable missteps.  As this in a twin-stick action game, it is a little disappointing not having an option to remap the controls. It is a little strange the main attack, which will be performed constantly, is assigned to the right bumper instead of the right trigger, for example. The controls are fine and responsive but would have preferred a slightly different button layout. The hub world is also a little strange. Although it is small enough to walk around and find what you need quickly, it is filled with background elements that look interactive but sort of get in the way. This hub space could have been designed a little tighter since the player will be seeing it almost as much as the circle arena. The difficulty spikes are the biggest inconvenience. I was able to clear a few levels in a row, for example, then got totally decimated the next. World ending bosses can also be brutally unfair without grinding and proper preparation. All these things are overcome with some grinding and patience though.

I was expecting Cubers: Arena to be another throw away horde mode title given the simplistic visual style but walked away pleasantly surprised. Gameplay might be a repetitive but since the player constantly grows at a quick pace, button mashing can be excused especially when layered with a worthwhile blocking mechanic.  There are also a ton of smaller flourishes that make the entire experience a smooth ride like the super speedy load times, the surprisingly bloody animations, the multiplayer competitive modes, local co-op, and score tracking online leaderboards. Don’t let the basic 3D shapes of the visual distract you, this is an entertaining romp in becoming the best shaped based gladiator in geometry land. 

Also available on PS4, Switch, and PC.

Basically The Same Game As: Story of a Gladiator (Xbox One)
Don’t Forget About: Swords and Sandals Spartacus (Switch)
Wait For It: a re-release of Rage of the Gladiator (WiiWare)

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com
Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Action, Featured, Reviews, XBOX One
FeaturedReviewTeyonXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Cubers: Arena (Xbox One) Review
8.0
8
 
Lunch A Palooza (Xbox One) Review
3.0
 
Get Good (PC) Review
6.0
Platforms
 
Arcade shooter Bartlow’s Dread Machine now available on Steam Early Access, soon on Xbox One
 
Get Good (PC) Review
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: S.C.A.R. (PC Early Access)
 
Worm Jazz is a puzzling wiggler coming to Switch and PC this summer
 
Spacebase Startopia has Oct 2020 release date but beta is available now
View All
Latest News
      
 

Arcade shooter Bartlow’s Dread Machine now available on Steam Early Access, soon on Xbox One

by squallsnake on July 30, 2020
President Teddy Roosevelt has been kidnapped! It’s up to you — a secret service agent made of tin — to take down the anarcho-Satanists behind his abduction and restore the American way of life. Developers Beep Games and Tribetoy have [...]
16
 

Anti-RPG Moon coming to Switch in August 2020 – trailer here

by squallsnake on July 30, 2020
Tokyo-based indie developers Onion Games (who formerly have worked on games like Little King’s Story, Chulip, Rez, and even Super Mario RPG!), are happy to announce that their re-release of the cult-classic legend “anti-RPG” Moon will be [...]
28
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums