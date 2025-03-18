Cozy puzzle game Urban Jungle coming to Steam

Set for a March 21, 2025 release, Assemble Entertainment brings Urban Jungle to PC Steam. A fantastic, unique and inventive mix of puzzle, come plant/gardening simulation with imaginative creative ideas blended to make a cozy title that will satisfy the most discerning players. A moreish experience that will have you coming back for more to create a home lush environment is a pleasure to have planned.

Check out the room, tidy it up and add some exotic plants to bring it alive. Brighten up a dull and dark environment making your small apartment into something really special – gardening without the weather, the mud and rain.

Unlock new designs, build a large collection of plants, solve puzzles, even stroke the cat. What seems mundane becomes an exciting and growing experience.