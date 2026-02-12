Corner Kitchen Fast Food Simulator available now on PS and Xbox soon

Corner Kitchen Fast Food Simulator is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This relaxing simulator lets players run and grow a fast-food restaurant. The game launches on PlayStation 5 on February 10 and on Xbox Series X|S on February 26.

Become the King of Fast Food

Corner Kitchen Fast Food Simulator is a relaxing fast food restaurant management simulator. Players start with a small venue and can expand it into a large, thriving business.

Gameplay blends hands-on action with strategic planning. Players purchase equipment, prepare meals, serve customers, develop the business, and manage the restaurant’s reputation. The game offers a high degree of freedom in designing, decorating, and furnishing the restaurant.

Running the restaurant also involves hiring and managing staff. Available employees include delivery drivers, cleaners, cashiers, cooks, and head chefs.

As players progress, they can expand their operation by enlarging the restaurant, opening additional floors, or installing more cash registers to improve customer service. Players also choose which upgrades to implement to streamline business operations. The game allows players to experiment with the restaurant’s menu offerings.

Corner Kitchen Fast Food Simulator – Key Features

Become the king of fast food Design, decorate, and customize your restaurant Fulfill customer orders Hire and manage staff Take care of your restaurant’s reputation

Corner Kitchen Fast Food Simulator launches on PlayStation 5 on February 10, 2026, and on Xbox Series X|S on February 26, 2026.