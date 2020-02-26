360 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

UKIYO Publishing and independent game developer Nexile are thrilled to announce that their critically acclaimed and comically punishing platformer Jump King is heading to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2020.



Jump King is a tough as nails, tongue-in-cheek platforming game that challenges players to ascend a colossal tower to rescue the mythical “Smoking Hot Babe” at the top. In this Tactical Leaping Adventure, players must set themselves in the desired position, charge their jump, aim, then let gravity do its thing as they make each nerve-wracking leap. Should they be the right and true king of jumping, they shall land on a ledge. Otherwise… well, it could be a long drop down.

Every point of progress is saved along the way… but so is every setback. Jumps that cause you little grief one time may become the bane of your existence upon encountering them again. It’s worth experimenting with different routes and tactics though, as Jump King features multiple paths to success. All this is wrapped up in a nostalgic pixel art aesthetic, full of colorful characters and evocative locales.



Make no mistake, Jump King is an extraordinarily difficult game, yet it can be relished by anyone looking for a tough but fair challenge. It’s sadistic enough to drive a seasoned gamer to tears, yet accessible enough due to its simple controls and mechanics, that anyone can overcome its challenges – perseverance is key! Do you have what it takes to be the one true Jump King?



“Jump King was made to make you look silly. It makes jumping, something often taken for granted in games, into the sole challenge of the game!,” said Felix Wahlström of Nexile. “It looks quite stupid – why are people having trouble jumping with simple three-button controls? But once you give it a try you understand why and get sucked into the engaging gameloop! It is a modern idea in a captivating and nostalgic package that we think will hit the spot for console gamers”.



“Jump King has caused our team so much pain and anguish that we lost our sanity and decided we must introduce the rest of the world to this hell we have wrought,” said Paul Hann of UKIYO Publishing. “Its conclusion still eludes me, but one day I know I will conquer it. One day…”