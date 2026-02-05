Columns (Game Gear, 1991) 2-player mode, Enable The Link Cable

Articles Featured GameGear
0 152 Views
Columns Game Gear Link Banner

Columns, as well as the Game Gear, was a direct response to Nintendo’s Gameboy and Tetris. Although the imitation attempt is admirable, Columns isn’t anything special but multiplayer mode if the most fun option on this cartridge. However, the Gear-To-Gear Game Gear link cable was sold separately so chances are, most people never played this multiplayer option.

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Tiny Biomes

Tiny Biomes (XSX) Review

Feb 6, 2026 152 Views
Exotica 2 Pet Shop Simulator

Exotica 2: Pet Shop Simulator (PC) Review

Feb 4, 2026 263 Views
Disco Simulator Review | Xbox Series X | MyGamer

Disco Simulator (XSX) Review

Feb 2, 2026 461 Views
Pac-Man Game Gear Link Banner

Pac-Man (Game Gear, 1991) 2-player mode, Enable The Link Cable

Jan 29, 2026 727 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums