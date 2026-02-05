Columns (Game Gear, 1991) 2-player mode, Enable The Link Cable

Columns, as well as the Game Gear, was a direct response to Nintendo’s Gameboy and Tetris. Although the imitation attempt is admirable, Columns isn’t anything special but multiplayer mode if the most fun option on this cartridge. However, the Gear-To-Gear Game Gear link cable was sold separately so chances are, most people never played this multiplayer option.
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.
