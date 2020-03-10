Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ Day 1 edition details

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Aksys Games unveiled details regarding the Day 1 Edition of Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~, coming to Nintendo Switch on April 23rd. In addition to the otome (interactive fiction) game containing four exciting new stories, the special edition of ~Future Blessings~ contains a set of 8 large character cards, a mini soundtrack CD, and an exclusive 2″ acrylic key chain of Sisi the dog, the first time the temperamental corgi has been featured as a collectible item!

The follow up to Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~, which launched last month on Switch, ~Future Blessings~ follows Cardia’s further exploits in a steampunk version of Victorian London. About ~Guardian of Rebirth~, God is a Geek said, “Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ is the best otome game you can play on Nintendo Switch and one of the better visual novels available on Nintendo’s hybrid system.” Noisy Pixel commented, “Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ is full of beautiful set pieces and fantastic characters. The writing paired with the extremely impressive visual style will give any visual novel fan an immersive fantasy experience.”

~Future Blessings~ follows the main protagonist Cardia as she continues to build friendships and deepen relationships. Her companions have helped her through her previous trials and tribulations, and she will rely on them more heavily as she faces the lingering demons of her past. Through events both grand and seemingly insignificant, Cardia is pursued by the Royal Guard, kidnapped by the gentleman thief Arsène Lupin, and joined by myriad handsome figures lifted from the pages of western literature. With her newfound friends (and suitors), Cardia ventures out in the world to unravel the mysteries surrounding her very existence.

Only 2,000 units of the Day 1 Edition will be sold, and no more will be manufactured once they sell out, so fans are encouraged to secure their copy as soon as possible.