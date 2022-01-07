Clockwork Aquario coming to Xbox and PC digitally this summer

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

ININ Games is happy to announce that after the incredible pick up of Clockwork Aquario on Nintendo Switch and PS4, the world record breaking game will also be getting an Xbox and Steam digital release this summer!

You can check out my coverage of the PS4 version here.

After the development started almost 30 years ago, Clockwork Aquario was quickly dropped with the rise of 3D games in Japan’s arcades. Luckily, ININ Games and Strictly Limited Games were able to bring the original developers back together and give Clockwork Aquario the release it deserved all these years later. With this history, Clockwork Aquario is officially the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ holder for the longest time between a videogame project start and final release!

The colorful 2D-pixel art platformer is bringing joy to fans of all ages with its charming, dynamic gameplay, cute characters and the kind of humor only arcade games can pull off. Packed with a two-player-mode, retro lovers can show their youngest a special piece of arcade-gaming history.