Clockwork Aquario coming to Xbox and PC digitally this summer

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on January 7, 2022
PC
9
0
previous article
GBA Single-Pak link - Kirby: Nightmare In Dreamland
next article
Mr. Prepper (Xbox One) Review
Clockwork Aquario
Contents

ININ Games is happy to announce that after the incredible pick up of Clockwork Aquario on Nintendo Switch and PS4, the world record breaking game will also be getting an Xbox and Steam digital release this summer!

You can check out my coverage of the PS4 version here.

After the development started almost 30 years ago, Clockwork Aquario was quickly dropped with the rise of 3D games in Japan’s arcades. Luckily, ININ Games and Strictly Limited Games were able to bring the original developers back together and give Clockwork Aquario the release it deserved all these years later. With this history, Clockwork Aquario is officially the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ holder for the longest time between a videogame project start and final release! 

The colorful 2D-pixel art platformer is bringing joy to fans of all ages with its charming, dynamic gameplay, cute characters and the kind of humor only arcade games can pull off. Packed with a two-player-mode, retro lovers can show their youngest a special piece of arcade-gaming history.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsPCXBOX One
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Mr. Prepper (Xbox One) Review
4.0
12
 
Horatio Goes Snowboarding (Xbox Series X) Review
7.0
 
One Hand Clapping (Xbox One) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
Clockwork Aquario
Clockwork Aquario coming to Xbox and PC digitally this summer
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space (PC) Review with stream
 
Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue
MyGamer Visual Cast – Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue (PC)
 
Lonely Mountains Downhills Rileys Return
Lonely Mountains: Downhill gets free Riley’s Return DLC
 
Retired Mens Nude Beach Volleyball League
MyGamer Visual Cast – Retired Men’s Nude Beach Volleyball League (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
Clockwork Aquario

Clockwork Aquario coming to Xbox and PC digitally this summer

by SquallSnake on January 7, 2022
ININ Games is happy to announce that after the incredible pick up of Clockwork Aquario on Nintendo Switch and PS4, the world record breaking game will also be getting an Xbox and Steam digital release this summer! You can check out my coverage of the PS4 [...]
9
 
Heaven Dust 2

Heaven Dust 2 now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on January 6, 2022
Indie publisher Indienova announced that Heaven Dust 2, a love letter to classic survival horror adventures, launches on Steam and Nintendo Switch today at a price of 14.99 USD | EUR. Developed by One Gruel Studio, a two-person team, Heaven Dust 2 [...]
21
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums