Classic Flash game IndestructoTank! getting digital and physical release on original Gameboy

by SquallSnake on May 25, 2022
IndestructoTank
Contents

Retro publisher Incube8 Games and indie developer Antony Lavelle, announce that IndestructoTank!  for the Nintendo Game Boy will be getting released on physical cartridge soon, in addition to a digital release.

IndestructoTank! is an arcade style game that seeks to bring the classic Flash game to your Game Boy, as you destructively bounce across helicopters, planes, and more, trying to score high combos and gather points to spend on upgrades. The world faces an insurmountable danger that it has never seen before. In desperation, Earth calls on a hero, and Dirk Danger answers the call, manning the mighty IndestructoTank! The game was previously self-published after a successful Kickstarter campaign, making this the second publishing run for IndestructoTank!

Features

  • 2D pixel art
  • Easy but satisfying gameplay loop promotes replayability
  • Fully compatible with all Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance handhelds
