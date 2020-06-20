City Eye is a surveillance simulator – free prologue on PC now

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Ultimate Games S.A. has announced the release of a city surveillance simulator on the PC. In City Eye, the players will take on the role of a CCTV operator responsible for ensuring citizens’ safety. The developers are preparing a diverse gameplay experience, full of unique solutions. A free prologue of the game is now available on Steam, and the final version of City Eye is to be released in the second half of 2020. Later, the new simulator may also hit the consoles.

The game is being developed by the Polish-based Ultimate Games S.A. It will be published on PC by Ultimate Games S.A. and Gaming Factory S.A. A free prologue is now available on Steam. The demo allows you to monitor one district in order to make it a safer place.

In the new simulator, the player steps into the shoes of a CCTV operator whose task is to control and combat crime, as well as other threats. The gameplay is focused on searching for potential threats, tracking criminals, monitoring their activities and calling the appropriate services. The player’s success will depend on accurate observation and effective recognition of real threats. The catalogue of the events will be broad and will include, for example, property devastation, fires, car theft and terrorism.

“The prologue takes place in a single district. The full version will offer a total of 16 districts, and the monitoring system will cover a total of several hundred cameras. The final game will include many more features. We are preparing, among others, an active camera management system and a system controlling the residents’ reactions to events. New types of events will be added as well, including street thefts, accidents, traffic crimes and murders” – said Mateusz Zawadzki, CEO at Ultimate Games S.A.

Ultimate Games S.A. emphasises that in City Eye players can count on diverse gameplay, offering various unique solutions. The creators also promise that the simulator will not lack randomness, which will further increase the game’s lifespan.

“City Eye is a game inspired by reality and total surveillance systems, which are based on extensive monitoring networks. Many people are not aware of the widespread use of such control systems. This, of course, applies not only to authoritarian countries, but also to those considered democratic. Our game will allow you to experience this somewhat Orwellian world and see what it’s like to have great control over the life of the city” – explained Mateusz Zawadzki.

City Eye – main features:

urban surveillance simulator;

16 districts, hundreds of cameras;

city-wide closed-circuit television system;

various types of threats;

random events;

control the life of the city;

fight for law and order.

The new simulator will hit PC (Steam) in the second half of 2020. Ultimate Games S.A. does not rule out the possibility that City Eye will later appear on consoles.