Chuhou Joutai is a new retro style shooter coming to Steam in May – trailer here

by squallsnake on April 15, 2020
PC
6
0
Contents

Chuhou Joutai is a bullet hell shoot’em up in which you will have to weave through complex patterns containing anywhere from dozens to hundreds of bullets.

Set in the fictional country of Kozan, Chuhou Joutai takes you through eight treacherous stages. Focus your attacks to get through tight spaces and if you’re in a tight pinch, throw a bomb to clear the screen.

Chuhou JoutaiNewsPC
Comments
