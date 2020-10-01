Chicken Range is getting two Switch releases this holiday

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

GS2 Games announced that Chicken Range is coming to North American retail on Nintendo Switch for the holiday season. The hilarious comic arcade shooter will be available in both a Standalone edition and a Bundle Pack featuring a gun controller for the most entertaining chicken blasting experience.

In Chicken Range, players shoot chickens using an array of different weaponry, from pistols to AK47s, RPGs to Alien Ray Guns! However these chickens ain’t chicken, and they will hurl eggs to obscure the player’s field of view. Once your screen is covered, it’s Game Over. You can carry up to three weapons, but only 4 are available early in the game; others will unlock as you progress. Ammo crates drop at varying intervals to refresh your ammo levels and “Shino”. Gameplay is set over a field twice as wide as the screen, so you must constantly be moving your aim to reach the whole field.

The game contains 15 different levels which introduce different baddie chickens with varying difficulties due to enhanced protection gear. Chicken types include Riot Police Chickens, Tank Chickens, Ninja Chickens, Helicopter Chickens and many more!