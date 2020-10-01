Chicken Range is getting two Switch releases this holiday

by squallsnake on October 1, 2020
Switch
5
0
previous article
Super Punch Patrol (Switch) Review
next article
Powertris mixes Tetris with Pipe Mania - available on Switch now
Contents

GS2 Games announced that Chicken Range is coming to North American retail on Nintendo Switch for the holiday season. The hilarious comic arcade shooter will be available in both a Standalone edition and a Bundle Pack featuring a gun controller for the most entertaining chicken blasting experience.

In Chicken Range, players shoot chickens using an array of different weaponry, from pistols to AK47s, RPGs to Alien Ray Guns! However these chickens ain’t chicken, and they will hurl eggs to obscure the player’s field of view. Once your screen is covered, it’s Game Over. You can carry up to three weapons, but only 4 are available early in the game; others will unlock as you progress. Ammo crates drop at varying intervals to refresh your ammo levels and “Shino”. Gameplay is set over a field twice as wide as the screen, so you must constantly be moving your aim to reach the whole field.

The game contains 15 different levels which introduce different baddie chickens with varying difficulties due to enhanced protection gear. Chicken types include Riot Police Chickens, Tank Chickens, Ninja Chickens, Helicopter Chickens and many more!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
GS2 GamesNewsSwitch
, ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Super Punch Patrol (Switch) Review
7.0
4
 
Tennis World Tour 2 (Xbox One) Review
4.0
 
Moon: Remix RPG Adventure (Switch) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
HyperBrawl Tournament video reveals gameplay, lore, and more
 
Torchlight III gets release date
 
Rebel Galaxy Outlaw now available on PC and console
 
Animal Rescue coming to console and PC Q4 2020
 
Jazzy puzzler Worm Jazz coming to Switch and PC soon
View All
Latest News
      
 

Astro introduces new A03 in-ear monitor for console and mobile gaming

by squallsnake on October 1, 2020
ASTRO Gaming announced the release of the newest addition to its award winning family of gaming audio products, the A03 In-Ear Monitor (IEM). Engineered specifically for Mobile and Console gaming, the A03 IEM differs from traditional earbuds thanks to the [...]
9
 

Powertris mixes Tetris with Pipe Mania – available on Switch now

by squallsnake on October 1, 2020
Watch the pipes fall and make quick decisions on how to place them to make the ultimate plumbing mechanism. Pay attention to whether both sides of the system are connected with the sockets on the edges of the screen and use power-ups to aid you in the [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums