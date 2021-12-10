Cave Story’s Secret Santa is currently free on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on December 10, 2021
PC
27
0
previous article
Castle of the Pixel Skulls (Xbox One) Review with stream
next article
Vaporum: Lockdown now available on PS and Xbox
Cave Storys Secret Santa
Contents

Nicalis announced that Cave Story’s Secret Santa is now available as a free download for a limited time on Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store. It’s a bite-sized side story of stealth and puzzle solving, with familiar characters and settings from Studio Pixel’s classic adventure.

In Cave Story’s Secret Santa, players take control of Santa, the Mimiga from Cave Story who lives in the Bushlands. His task is to return all the Christmas presents that were stolen by Chaba. As he tiptoes past the beds of sleeping residents and avoids being seen by patrolling Gaudi, Santa finds useful items, eats delicious cookies and places the gifts under the Christmas trees where they belong.

Santa can push or pull obstacles, turn light switches on and off, pry open ventilator shafts and more. But he’ll have to watch out for hazards and avoid making any noises that might attract attention.

Cave Story’s Secret Santa was developed by Nicalis with the cooperation of Daisuke Amaya of Studio Pixel, continuing a collaboration that began in 2010 with the console release of the original Cave Story

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC
NewsPC
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Mini Madness (Xbox One) Review with stream
2.0
8
 
Castle of the Pixel Skulls (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.5
 
Gynoug (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
Platforms
 
Cave Storys Secret Santa
Cave Story’s Secret Santa is currently free on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store
 
gta feart 1
Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – Definitive Edition (PC) Review
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
MyGamer Visual Cast – Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered (PC) – quick play
 
White Shadows
Cinematic puzzle platformer White Shadows now available
 
Cloud Cutter
Cloud Cutter (PC) Review with stream
View All
Latest News
      
 
Dragonborne DX

Dragonborne DX getting a physical Gameboy Color release

by SquallSnake on December 10, 2021
Incube8 Games will be publishing Dragonborne DX, developed by Spacebot Interactive, on a physical cartridge for the Nintendo Game Boy Color. The original Dragonborne gave you the opportunity to travel through the region of Argon as Kris, in search of your [...]
8
 
Vaporum Lockdown

Vaporum: Lockdown now available on PS and Xbox

by SquallSnake on December 10, 2021
Independent development studio Fatbot Games is releasing Vaporum: Lockdown, the prequel to Vaporum, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. You can check out my review of the Switch version here. Inspired by old-school classics, Vaporum: Lockdown is a [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums