Cathedral (Swtich) Review

by SquallSnake on March 4, 2021
Switch
15
0
previous article
Sugar glider sim AWAY: The Survival Series is coming to Xbox in 2021
Contents
Item Reviewed

Cathedral (Swtich) Review

Author
Positives

8-bit visuals are appreciated and simple
Many secrets for those willing to invest the time

Negatives

Quest is rather lengthy and filled some higher difficult moments
Lack of direction could result in hours of aimless wandering and backtracking

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
6.5
Bottom Line

Oh look, another new retro Metroidvania with 8-bit visuals!

6.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Developed by Decemberborn and published by Elden Pixels of Alwa’s Awakening fame, Cathedral is an 8-bit Metroidvania that follows all the tropes of the genre. In the end, it isn’t anything you have not seen before but that doesn’t mean the journey isn’t worth taking.

Playing as a non-speaking knight on a quest to open a large door in, you guessed it, a cathedral, you eventually start to gain abilities to unlock new areas of the map.  Killing common enemies rewards the player with gold which can be used to purchase items, making tedious backtracking a little more tolerable.  Of course typical hazards like pits and spikes will get in your way but so will the occasional block puzzle reminiscence of any Mega Man game – and you know how much fun those were.

It is appreciated that the game doesn’t hold the player’s hand in terms of challenge and direction but got annoyed when I simply just didn’t know where to go.  Sure, there are mission objectives found in the overly complex menu screen but not having an indicator or compass regarding what to do next made exploring more unpleasant than it needed to be.  In fact, I put the game down for a few days and totally forgot where I was going or what I needed to do, hoping the game would remind me, but alas, it was not to be. 

The quest is also lengthy taking around 20 hours to complete and the 8-bit visuals are decent but not great. The knight’s basic walking animation, for example, is a little janky but still has charm.  If you played Alwa’s Awakening and Alwa’s Legacy, you’ll know exactly what to expect here. In fact, there is even an Alwa cameo that fans should appreciate.

Cathedral has moments of entertainment but the difficulty shouldn’t be understated.  After dying with one-hit kill rising lava my half dozenth time in a row, I had to put it down for a while for fear of rage quitting forever. Also, with so many other Metroidvanias on the eShop and Steam, this action platformer does little to stand out. If you can’t get enough of contemporary retro games like Shovel Knight and like challenge in your length quests, Cathedral should be on your radar.

Also available on PC.

Also Try: Sydney Hunter and the Curse of Mayan

Not As Good As: Escape from Tethys

Don’t Forget About: Gato Roboto 

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Platformer, Reviews, Switch
ActionElden PixelsFeaturedPlatformerReviewSwitch
, , , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Cathedral (Swtich) Review
6.5
15
 
Natsuki Chronicles (PS4) Review
8.0
 
Liberated Enhanced Edition (Switch) Review
7.5
Platforms
 
Back 4 Blood Preview
 
Ultimate Summer (PC) (Early Access) Review with stream
 
the lord of the rings gollum preview
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Preview
 
Puzzle breakout platformer Antonball coming to Switch and PC this Spring
 
Resident Evil 8 Preview (Resident Evil Village Preview)
View All
Latest News
      
 

Sugar glider sim AWAY: The Survival Series is coming to Xbox in 2021

by SquallSnake on March 3, 2021
Breaking Walls has revealed its nature documentary-inspired exploration adventure about the life of a sugar glider, AWAY: The Survival Series, is heading to Xbox One in 2021. Enter your own personal nature documentary as you glide through the forest, [...]
13
 

In rays of the Light coming to consoles in March 2021

by SquallSnake on March 3, 2021
In rays of the Light will be released on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on March 17, 2021. Price will be $7.99. New game from the developer of “7th Sector” Sergey Noskov. There is only you, the abandoned remains of a former life and [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums