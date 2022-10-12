Castle Renovator now available on PS4/5, Xbox later

by SquallSnake on October 12, 2022
Playstation 4
Castle Renovator
Castle Renovator, a unique medieval renovating and building simulator, makes its debut on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. The game allows you to not only renovate castles, but also comes with such features as constructing an entirely new castle from the ground up. The release date has been set for October 7 this year. Castle Renovator is also expected to release on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S at a later date.

Last year, Castle Renovator was released on PC under the name Castle Flipper. The game was developed by the Polish studio Pyramid Games S.A. (known for such titles as Rover Mechanic Simulator and Occupy Mars: The Game).

Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for preparing the game for release and publishing it on PlayStation 4. Because of the console’s backward compatibility feature, the title also runs on PlayStation 5.

In Castle Renovator, the player becomes a renovator and builder, with gameplay ranging from carrying out orders (such as cleaning, repairing, and decorating various buildings and castles) to free-form work on the player’s own settlement. As the player progresses, they unlock new tools and additional skills.

The developers have prepared several highly diverse locations, including the titular castles and buildings like mansions, barns, palaces, and pirate ships. Importantly, Castle Renovator also allows the unrestricted creation of various structures, giving players the opportunity to show their creativity.

Castle Renovator – main features:

  • castle renovations;
  • diverse locations and challenges;
  • many tools to choose from;
  • the construction of castles and other buildings;
  • the Middle Ages, Baroque, and Renaissance.

The release date for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 has been set for October 7, 2022. Castle Renovator is also expected to release on Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S consoles at a later date.

