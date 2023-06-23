Candle Knight (PC) Review

Full Review

90 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

In this review of the 2.5D indie platformer Candle Knight, we will delve into the game’s appealing factors and issues to determine if it’s worth playing. Developed by Mexican indie studio Dracma Studios, Candle Knight is described as a 2.5D action-adventure platformer with a unique dynamic difficulty system. It draws inspiration from the Souls games and Hollow Knight, offering an intriguing gameplay experience. Let’s explore the various aspects of the game, including visuals, audio, gameplay and combat, narrative, performance, and any bugs or issues that may arise. By thoroughly evaluating these elements, we will assess whether Candle Knight is a game worth playing or not.

First and foremost, let’s discuss the game’s art style. Personally, I firmly believe that a visually appealing art style that suits the game’s theme is far superior to realism. In this regard, Candle Knight excels. The game is set in an atmospheric and chilly world where candles serve as the primary source of light. The protagonist wears a helmet with a candle on top, illuminating the surroundings as he moves. The lighting from the candles effectively highlights specific areas, maintaining a dark and atmospheric ambiance. While the majority of the environment is shadowy, it doesn’t hinder your visibility.

The screenshots provided below offer a glimpse of the game’s lighting and overall art style, which I believe the developers have executed brilliantly.

Although Candle Knight behaves as a platformer, the camera movement provides perspectives that go beyond the typical 2D experience. The 2.5D perspective enhances the game’s three-dimensional feel, immersing players in a visually captivating world. As you traverse the game’s environments, you’ll encounter beautiful and diverse backgrounds that never cease to amaze. Whether it’s a wall adorned with artwork or a massive bookcase, each area features distinct color palettes and unique backgrounds.

However, it’s worth mentioning that I encountered a few graphical issues during gameplay. At times, there were missing textures upon entering a new area, taking a couple of seconds to load. Even after most textures and meshes loaded, some surfaces remained blurry and muddy before sharpening. Nevertheless, these minor issues did not significantly impact the overall gameplay experience.

Moving on to audio, while the sound effects themselves can be underwhelming at times, the music stands out as a well-crafted element. The soundtrack combines various instruments to create a captivating atmosphere that adds to the game’s mysterious nature. It’s neither overly fast-paced nor excessively eerie, striking a balance that keeps players engaged as they explore the peculiar world of Candle Knight.

Regarding the sound effects, they are decent but lack variety. Hitting static objects does not produce any sound, which can disrupt immersion. On the other hand, actions like lighting candles, jumping, walking, and other general movements in the game world do generate the expected sounds. While the atmospheric soundtrack and satisfactory sound effects contribute to an immersive environment, they may not leave a lasting impression. Nevertheless, the combination of these audio elements successfully creates an engaging atmosphere.

Let’s delve into the gameplay and combat aspects, starting with platforming, which is crucial to the game. It’s essential to consider the character’s movement and speed when evaluating this element. It’s worth noting that we will discuss the unique difficulty system, which influences the character’s speed, in a separate section.

In terms of movement, the character’s controls can feel a bit clunky and rugged, occasionally lacking polish. Candle Knight’s movement mechanics are relatively simple, allowing players to jump, run, dash, block, and perform other minor actions. Running and jumping significantly impact the platforming experience. Despite the occasional clunkiness, the movement controls are responsive and allow for easy maneuverability.

Moreover, the game offers the ability to grab onto walls and climb them effortlessly. However, there were instances where I encountered slight frustrations with wall-grabbing mechanics, as the character didn’t always grab onto the wall as expected. While this can be a minor inconvenience, it doesn’t significantly impact the overall platforming experience, which remains enjoyable and responsive.

Moving on to combat, Candle Knight keeps it simple. Players have the options to attack, block, and dash. However, the game introduces new mechanics at a relatively slow pace. For example, unlike most melee combat-focused games that allow dodging from the start, Candle Knight introduces the dashing mechanic much later in the game. In the initial stages, players have access to only their sword and shield. The sword allows for simple combos, while the shield can block many enemy attacks, although not always effectively.

One issue I encountered with blocking is the lack of responsiveness when raising the shield at the precise moment I press the block button. This delayed responsiveness often results in getting hit despite attempting to block at the last moment before an attack lands. Consequently, I found myself preemptively preparing to block after executing a combo, regardless of whether the enemy attacked first or not.

Once the dodging mechanic is introduced, it proves to be more useful in platforming and exploration rather than combat. Unfortunately, the dodging mechanic feels somewhat unresponsive as well. As a result, I relied mostly on blocking during combat encounters, using dashing primarily to position myself behind enemies. While the combat mechanics could benefit from further polish, it remains enjoyable to play.

An interesting aspect of Candle Knight is its unique dynamic difficulty system. As players engage in combat and attack enemies, the Ignis gauge fills up, providing three levels of Ignis. Each level significantly enhances attack power and speed but reduces defense. At the maximum Ignition level, players move and attack vigorously, but they must also be cautious about defense, as only a couple of hits can prove fatal.

I find this dynamic difficulty system to be particularly intriguing. It allows players to decide the level of Ignition that best suits their playstyle. Personally, I prefer maximum speed and rely on blocking, so I focus on filling the gauge to its fullest. The Ignition system is one of my favorite aspects of the game, adding a unique and original element to the overall gameplay. However, it’s important to note that the system isn’t flawless and could benefit from further refinement.

The world and level design in Candle Knight are commendable. The game successfully conveys a sense of being a small entity in a vast world, where even books and common objects dwarf the protagonist. This niche perspective adds a fascinating touch to the gameplay.

The platforming levels are well-crafted, featuring various sections that require climbing and jumping. The game incorporates numerous puzzles throughout, providing a fun and rewarding experience when solved. By exploring the world diligently, players can discover hidden items, adding depth to the gameplay.

Candle Knight includes “Chalices” that players can light using the candle flame on the protagonist. These checkpoints draw inspiration from the Souls games, allowing players to respawn at the last activated Chalice upon death. However, unlike the Souls games, dying in Candle Knight does not result in the loss of accumulated Gold, making it a more forgiving experience.

Exploring the world in Candle Knight is thrilling. The satisfaction of running in all directions to uncover hidden items and new discoveries is palpable. By paying close attention to the surroundings, players can create shortcuts that facilitate easier navigation in previously challenging areas.

While there may be some design flaws, such as repetitive puzzles in multiple locations, the overall level design is likely to impress players. Additionally, the game introduces a unique mechanic involving paintings found within the game’s world. Interacting with these paintings allows players to enter them and solve puzzles to access new locations, encounter new enemies, and discover additional items. This mechanic adds a layer of depth and expansiveness to the game, making the world feel even more vast and intriguing.

It’s worth noting that the paintings themselves are visually captivating and differ from the usual game world aesthetics. They provide a refreshing change of scenery and offer a break from the main gameplay. While some of the puzzles within the paintings may be overly simplistic, these unique aspects of Candle Knight contribute to its charm and keep players engaged in the exploration process.

All these remarkable features of the level design culminate in an incredibly intriguing world that begs to be explored. Personally, I found myself fully immersed in the game, eagerly anticipating what lay ahead in this beautiful and quaint universe.

In conclusion, Candle Knight, developed by Dracma Studios, is an excellent choice for fans of platformer games. While the game is not without its flaws, including occasional bugs, performance issues, and minor graphical imperfections, it manages to create a captivating atmosphere and introduce original gameplay features.

The visuals of Candle Knight are stunning, with a carefully crafted art style that complements the game’s theme perfectly. The use of lighting and shadows, along with the 2.5D perspective, adds depth and immerses players in its atmospheric world. Although there are occasional graphic glitches and blurry textures, they are minor inconveniences that don’t significantly detract from the overall experience.

The audio design, particularly the soundtrack, is another standout aspect of the game. The music sets the tone for the mysterious world, while the sound effects, although limited in variety, effectively enhance the combat sequences.

Gameplay-wise, Candle Knight offers responsive platforming mechanics, allowing for enjoyable traversal throughout its well-designed levels. The combat, while simple, could benefit from further refinement, particularly in terms of blocking and dodging responsiveness. However, the unique dynamic difficulty system adds an intriguing layer of strategy to the gameplay, allowing players to customize their playstyle.

Furthermore, the level design is praiseworthy, providing a sense of wonder and exploration. The incorporation of puzzles, hidden items, and the interactive painting mechanic enriches the overall experience, making the world feel vast and rewarding to explore.

Candle Knight may not be a perfect game, but its strengths far outweigh its weaknesses. With its captivating visuals, atmospheric audio, engaging gameplay, and well-crafted levels, it is a solid indie platformer that deserves the attention of any fan of the genre. Despite some minor issues, Candle Knight manages to deliver an enjoyable and memorable gaming experience.