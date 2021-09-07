Call the boys – the new My Friend Peppa Pig trailer is here

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 7, 2021
PC
2
0
previous article
Mina & Michi (Xbox One) Review
next article
7 Hidden Gem GBC games that should come to Switch Online
My Friend Peppa Pig
Contents

Outright Games and Hasbro have released the new gameplay trailer for their upcoming interactive story driven video game “My Friend Peppa Pig”. Taking players on an exciting adventure through the amazing world of Peppa Pig, the trailer reveals famous locations seen in the globally recognised TV series including Peppa’s house, Peppa’s grandparents’ house, the forest, Snowy Mountain, the museum, the playgroup, the beach and Potato City.

Play as your own customisable character in this exciting, new single player adventure alongside Peppa Pig herself, while you join in on multiple fun-filled activities, creating your own one of a kind story exploring Peppa’s world.

Take a closer look at the well-known faces your customisable character will meet from Peppa’s grandparents, her classmates and Mr. and Mrs. Rabbit, along with Mr. Bull, Mrs. Gazelle and Mr. Potato among others featured in this unique gameplay trailer.

Look out for “My Friend Peppa Pig” when it launches October 22nd, 2021 on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox , PC digital platforms, and Google Stadia.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX Live, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsPCPS4PS5SwitchXBOX OneXbox Series X
, , , , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Mina & Michi (Xbox One) Review
6.5
7
 
Super Hiking League DX (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
 
Heart Chain Kitty (Switch) Review
2.5
Platforms
 
My Friend Peppa Pig
Call the boys – the new My Friend Peppa Pig trailer is here
 
Dying Light 2
Dying Light 2: Stay Human Preview
 
Shmups Skill Test
MyGamer Visual Cast: Shmups Skill Test (PC)
 
CreatorCrate
CreatorCrate (PC) Review
 
Guts ‘N Goals
Guts ‘N Goals is a soccer game that encourages violence – available now
View All
Latest News
      
 
My Friend Peppa Pig

Call the boys – the new My Friend Peppa Pig trailer is here

by SquallSnake on September 7, 2021
Outright Games and Hasbro have released the new gameplay trailer for their upcoming interactive story driven video game “My Friend Peppa Pig”. Taking players on an exciting adventure through the amazing world of Peppa Pig, the trailer reveals [...]
2
 
GLO Artwork

Dark puzzle platformer GLO coming soon to Switch and PS4/5 – trailer here

by SquallSnake on September 6, 2021
GLO was originally developed by Chronik Spartan and has been ported for consoles by Eastasiasoft Limited. Digital pricing is set at US$4.99/€4.99, with an additional 20% launch discount available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. it will release on September [...]
3
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums