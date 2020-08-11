Bounty Battle gets September 2020 release date

by squallsnake on August 11, 2020
The perfect way to settle a score is with good old fashioned fisticuffs… and energy beams, swords and undead minions! Merge Games, along with France-based developers Dark Screen Games, are delighted to announce that after a short delay Bounty Battle, the 1-4 player beat-’em-up with characters from all over the Indie World, is coming to consoles and PC on September 10th.

Bounty Battle is the ultimate indie fighting game: a new 2D fighter, where you can pit your favourite Indie heroes against one another! Indie heroes from games like Guacamelee! Dead Cells, Darkest Dungeon, Owlboy & more battle it out in this fighter frenzy. Bounty Battle features 30 fighters from over 20 different Indie games! Fighters come with their own Minion companion and unique abilities. Battle across levels inspired from the fighters’ native game worlds with up to 3 other players.

Characters:

Characters – Bounty Battle showcases your favorite characters from these beloved indie games – Guacamelee!, Darkest Dungeon, Dead Cells, Awesomenauts, Nuclear Throne, Owlboy, Axiom Verge, SteamWorld Dig, Oddmar, Jotun, Battle Chasers Nightwar, Death’s Gambit, EITR, Super Comboman, Pankapu, Flinthook, Doko Roko, Tower of Samsara, Blubber Busters, Ruin of the Reckless, The Bug Butcher, and Blocks that Matter.

Key Features

  • A host of game modes including a Tournament, Versus, Challenge Mode, Tutorial and Training Room to perfect your style
  • 30 characters from your favourite Indie titles each with their own move set and special attacks
  • Each fighter has their very own minion to summon and join the fight
  • 16 different arenas to battle on – some plucked from the worlds of their fighters
  • Multiple colour and palette swap options to fight in style!

Bounty Battle will release on Sept 10, 2020 for £19.99 $/€24.99/$24.99 on consoles and for £15.99/€19.99/$19.99 on PC. Consoles will see a 20% pre-order and launch discount (pre-order live for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on Sept. 3, 2020), and Steam will see a 15% discount at launch.

