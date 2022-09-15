Bomberman Quest (GBC, 1998) – 1v1 VS Battle – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Bomberman Quest’s 2-player link cable multiplayer mode has some restrictions – it is 1v1 only due to the hardware limitations, and players must unlock items in the single player campaign for use in the multiplayer mode.
However, for a 2 player top-down deathmatch, it isn’t so bad considering.
SquallSnake
