Bomberman Quest (GBC, 1998) – 1v1 VS Battle – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Bomberman Quest’s 2-player link cable multiplayer mode has some restrictions – it is 1v1 only due to the hardware limitations, and players must unlock items in the single player campaign for use in the multiplayer mode.

However, for a 2 player top-down deathmatch, it isn’t so bad considering.