Bomb Kitten (XSX) Review

Published by EastAsiaSoft for $5, Bomb Kitten follows the classic Bomberman formula but with more reaction-based puzzle solving as opposed to explosive action.

Instead of playing as a colored bomber dropping round bombs to destroy barriers and enemies, Bomb Kitten has the player controlling cat who drops square bombs to destroy barriers and enemies. However, instead of trying to destroy all the enemies, the kitty needs to simply reach the goal. In order to make the goal appear, certain blocks need to be destroyed essentially acting as a lock to a key.

All fifty stages require perfection as one hit equals game over. Point being, the challenge comes from reaching the blocks that need to the destroyed and then touching the stage ending goal tile. Enemies and spikes will often be in the way so knowing when to move, when to bomb, and when to retreat are the skills to have for success; it can be frustrating to die at the end of a stage that requires tedious movements. While the final dozen stages increase in difficulty, it is never overly challenging. I only died a few times, and they were my own fault because I pressed the d-pad one time too many.

The problem with Bomb Kitten is the lack of excitement. There are no power ups, bomb drops are limited to one at a time, and there are no special abilities. Other than stereotypical spike traps, there is nothing in the environment to get in the way. No teleporters. No tunnels. Not even conveyor belts. It takes an hour to complete the campaign, but you’ll see everything by the end of the first dozen stages.

Confusingly, there are optional items to collect but they literally do nothing. Collecting them does not unlock anything. There is a score system in place, but it also serves no purpose. On top of that, these optional collectable sprites do not align for navigating a bomb maze. Why is a cat, who specializes in explosives, collecting static baseballs? Is that an orange? What is happening?

Other than the easy, low-cost Achievements to boost your Gamerscore, there isn’t much reason to play this lackluster puzzle game. Just play Bomberman instead.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon or BuyMeACoffee.