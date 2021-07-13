Bloody shooter Project Downfall gets PC Early Access release – consoles later

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Project Downfall is a trippy, multi-choice, brutal shooter with adventure elements. Consider it a mashup of the movie Falling Down with Michael Douglas, John Wick, and the style of Hardcore Henry, but done in a hazy, retro visual style with modern post effects and a dynamic, original soundtrack.



Your reflexes and quick thinking will, of course, be vital, but being prepared for the unexpected consequences of your decisions will be equally important. The plot will branch out in multiple ways, leading to alternative paths or even levels that function more as fast-paced puzzles rather than a regular shooter. Even the puzzles here are brutal, gory, and come with lethal consequences. Combine this with a unique gameplay mechanic, the Sanity System, which makes the game world react in multiple ways to your self-medication threshold, add a hardcore approach where health doesn’t regenerate, spice things up with tons of fun ways of dispatching enemies, including the one and only Superkick, and you’ve got yourself one hell of a ride.

PROJECT DOWNFALL MAIN FEATURES:

A fast-paced shooter where reflexes count just as much as quick thinking.

Levels designed to be played like fast-paced puzzles with lethal consequences.

Nonlinear progression where certain scenes play out differently, levels and routes reveal themselves or remain hidden depending on your choices and state of mind, all resulting in one of 12 available endings.

A unique gameplay mechanic called the Sanity System, which makes the world react in multiple ways to your self-medication threshold.

Trippy visuals in a hazy, retro style with modern post effects.

A free roam hub that expands with the game’s timeline, offering new gameplay opportunities.

An original, dynamic soundtrack that adapts itself to what’s happening on screen.

The Early Access version of Project Downfall is now available on Steam (https://store.steampowered.com/app/992730/Project_Downfall/). The game is also coming to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, with the final release date for both PC and consoles to be announced in the future.