Blink: Rogues (Switch) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 4, 2021
Switch
4
0
previous article
Snake Man's Adventure (PC) Review
Blink Rogues
Contents
Item Reviewed

Blink: Rogues (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Loaded with innovated features – switch between lanes, reverse direction, multiplayer, auto-fire, etc

Negatives

No polish on any of the cool features
Difficulty is so high it can never be fun
Soundtrack is generic and repetitive at best

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
4.0
Bottom Line

A shooter with a ton of new ideas but falls apart through lack of polish and balance.

4.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

The latest game by Ultimate Games S.A., Blink Rogues deserves a lot of credit for trying something new with the shooter genre. Unfortunately, even with all the unique features, the end result is an overly difficult shmup that challenges for all the wrong reasons.

So what makes Blink: Rogues so unique? To start, the screen is divided vertically into two: a left side and a right side. With the tap of a button, the player’s ship can instantly warp to the other side of the screen, essentially forcing the player to play two games simultaneously.  This vertical shooter is also unique because the playable craft is constantly firing the basic machine gun without the need to button mash. This is actually a godsend and wish more shooters offered and auto-shoot option.  The final element that makes this shooter stand out is the ability to flip the ship and shoot in the opposite direction by tapping the trigger button. In other words, you might need to concentrate your fire power from the bottom of the screen as opposed to the top. The problem is, in additional to just trying to keep track of everything, the flipping animated takes a little too much time and might need to swap back by the time the transition ends. Outside of the auto-shoot feature, all these gameplay elements sound good on paper but makes it much too difficult to manage when put into practice.

This is a really difficult game. Even with the health bar and special shots activated by pressing a face button, reaching the 2nd level requires an enormous amount of skill and precision.  The threshold to unlock that next stage is also different.  Instead of reaching the end and then taking down a boss, the player must also defeat a certain amount of enemies to proceed.  Even if you have the insane ability to multitask by blinking between both sides of the screen, most enemies are bullet sponges. To defeat most enemies, you need to blink and be in perfect firing position as soon as possible before the enemy flies off screen.  There are a total of ten missions, each grading the player out of three stars, but earning just a single star on the first stage is nearly impossible. 

Blinking between both sides of the screen also is not very accurate. Since there is no indicator, like a shadow placed on the opposite side of the screen, the player can never be sure where exactly the teleport will register.  There are times where you need to be pixel perfect too, resulting in much more frustration than fun.  The narrative also receives heavy focus, a feature often neglected in shooters.  Unfortunately, this also becomes annoying since text boxes appear during combat. With so many things happening on screen at any given time, having text bubbles appear during a stage is a poor choice since the player can never read it.

Surprisingly, this Switch eShop game actually has a competitive multiplayer aspect. Don’t get too excited because when playing against the AI, you have no chance. The AI ship ruthlessly hunts you down without mercy to the point where it become comical by your second death.  Fighting face to face in a shooter game is unique but not when it is presented this way.  The soundtrack also gets annoying quickly. 

Blink: Rogues has some really good ideas. In fact, this shooter has some of the most innovated features I’ve played in a shooter game in a long while. Unfortunately, nothing is done particularly well and the overall presentation and fun factor drastically suffers because of it. 

Not As Good As: Jet Lancer

More Exciting and Innovated Than: Astro The Beginning   

Wait For It: Ikaruga 2

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Reviews, Featured, Shooters, Switch
FeaturedReviewSwitchUltimate Games S.A.
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Blink: Rogues (Switch) Review
4.0
4
 
Snake Man’s Adventure (PC) Review
5.0
 
BitMaster (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.0
Platforms
 
Snake Man Adventure
Snake Man’s Adventure (PC) Review
 
Ayo the Clown
Platformer Ayo the Clown gets July release date on Switch and PC
 
Cyjin The Cyborg Ninja
Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja (PC) (Early Access) Review
 
Onirike
Dreamy 3D platformer Onirike now available on Xbox One and Switch – PS4 soon
 
Suicide of Rachel Foster Logo
The Suicide of Rachel Foster (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Pine Creek

Pine Creek is another new original Gameboy game from Incube8 Games – trailer here

by SquallSnake on July 2, 2021
Retro publisher Incube8 Games, games producer Spacebot Interactive, and indie development studio Carmelo Electronics, announce that the pre-order window for the physical cartridge of Pine Creek, for the Nintendo Game Boy Color, is going live [...]
8
 
Planet Hop

Planet Hop is a new retro Gameboy game getting a physical release

by SquallSnake on July 2, 2021
Indie developer Alex Watkinson is kickstarting an original Gameboy game called Planet Hop. Playing as a bunny, the player needs to carefully time bounces to defeat enemies, collect items, and reach the end of the stage. There are many kickstarter goals [...]
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums