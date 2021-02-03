Blastful is new low-cost shooter coming to Switch and PS4 in February

Blastful, the fast-paced arcade shoot-em-up, will be available on Nintendo Switch on February 25 worldwide, and on PlayStation 4 on February 23 in America and on February 26 in Europe for $3.99/€3.99/£3.59.
In Blastful you will enjoy crazy shooting action in procedurally generated retro-like visuals featuring cyberpunk flavored techno-beats.
Blast your way through 10 different types of enemies with 5 different weapons and get your two platinum trophies on PlayStation 4 –one for America and the other one for Europe.
SquallSnake
