Blastful is new low-cost shooter coming to Switch and PS4 in February

by SquallSnake on February 3, 2021
Playstation 4
7
0
previous article
Hed The Pig (Switch) Review
Contents

Blastful, the fast-paced arcade shoot-em-up, will be available on Nintendo Switch on February 25 worldwide, and on PlayStation 4 on February 23 in America and on February 26 in Europe for $3.99/€3.99/£3.59.

In Blastful you will enjoy crazy shooting action in procedurally generated retro-like visuals featuring cyberpunk flavored techno-beats.
Blast your way through 10 different types of enemies with 5 different weapons and get your two platinum trophies on PlayStation 4 –one for America and the other one for Europe.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Shooters, Switch
NewsPS4ShooterSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Hed The Pig (Switch) Review
4.0
7
 
Ziggy The Chaser (Switch) Review
4.0
 
Golden Force (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.0
Platforms
 
Essex: The Whale Hunter, a new game inspired by “Moby-Dick”, revealed
 
Metroidvania Dogworld headed to PC and Switch – trailer here
 
Here’s when R-Type Final 2 will be released
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Skul: The Hero Slayer (PC)
 
Puzzle game SOLAS 128 now available on Switch and PC
View All
Latest News
      
 

Blastful is new low-cost shooter coming to Switch and PS4 in February

by SquallSnake on February 3, 2021
Blastful, the fast-paced arcade shoot-em-up, will be available on Nintendo Switch on February 25 worldwide, and on PlayStation 4 on February 23 in America and on February 26 in Europe for $3.99/€3.99/£3.59. In Blastful you will enjoy crazy shooting action [...]
7
 

Essex: The Whale Hunter, a new game inspired by “Moby-Dick”, revealed

by SquallSnake on February 3, 2021
Ultimate Games S.A. has revealed Essex: The Whale Hunter, a whaling simulator inspired by “Moby-Dick”. According to the creators, the new title will offer a high seas adventure filled with emotions and realism. The game will take place in the 19th [...]
9
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums