Blastful is new low-cost shooter coming to Switch and PS4 in February

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Blastful, the fast-paced arcade shoot-em-up, will be available on Nintendo Switch on February 25 worldwide, and on PlayStation 4 on February 23 in America and on February 26 in Europe for $3.99/€3.99/£3.59.

In Blastful you will enjoy crazy shooting action in procedurally generated retro-like visuals featuring cyberpunk flavored techno-beats.

Blast your way through 10 different types of enemies with 5 different weapons and get your two platinum trophies on PlayStation 4 –one for America and the other one for Europe.