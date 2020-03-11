Biped is a co-op action adventure coming to Steam soon

Biped is starred by two little bipedal robots, Aku and Sila, who will walk side by side and embark on a fun and bonding journey. Control the robot’s two legs using two sticks or left and right mouse!
Explore forests, valleys, waterfalls and icy mountains, dress your robots in different disguises, and collect treasures to discover the vast universe of Biped.
squallsnake
