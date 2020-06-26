Biomutant gets new gameplay trailer

by squallsnake on June 26, 2020
PC
15
0
previous article
Multiplayer party brawler Gerrrms infects the Switch eShop in July
Contents

About Biomutant

BIOMUTANT is an open-word, post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG, with a unique martial arts styled combat system allowing you to mix melee, shooting and mutant ability action. No release date yet but is scheduled for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

  • A NEW TAKE ON 3rd PERSON COMBAT: The martial arts style combat system allows you maximum freedom of movement and agility while mixing shooting, melee and powers from your mutations.
  • EVOLVE YOUR GAME-PLAY: You’ll be able to recode your genetic structure to change the way you look and play.
  • NEXT LEVEL OF CRAFTING: Mix and match parts to create your own unique single- or double-handed slash, crush and pierce melee weapons.
  • GEAR UP FOR ADVENTURE: You have full freedom when equipping your character. Not only when it comes to choosing weapons you created, but also what type of gear you wear.
  • SURVIVE IN A VIBRANT OPEN WORLD: You’ll create your own adventure as you journey explore the open world and what lies beneath its surface, by foot, mech, jet-ski, air-balloon and more.
  • AN UNUSUAL STORY WITH AN UNUSUAL END: A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots. The Tribes stand divided, in need of someone strong enough to unite them or bring them all down…
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Action, News, PC, Playstation 4, XBOX One
NewsPS4THQ NordicXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Hakoniwa Explorer Plus (Switch) Review
8.5
29
 
House Flipper (Switch) Review
5.5
 
Outbuddies DX (Xbox One) Review
7.5
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Biomutant gets new gameplay trailer
 
Twin-stick shooter Towaga: Among the Shadows launches July 14th on PC, PS4 soon
 
Create your own digital aquarium in Aquascaping
 
City Eye is a surveillance simulator – free prologue on PC now
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Satisfactory (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 

Biomutant gets new gameplay trailer

by squallsnake on June 26, 2020
About Biomutant BIOMUTANT is an open-word, post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG, with a unique martial arts styled combat system allowing you to mix melee, shooting and mutant ability action. No release date yet but is scheduled for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. A [...]
15
 

Multiplayer party brawler Gerrrms infects the Switch eShop in July

by squallsnake on June 26, 2020
Poland-based Indie developer Bugbomb Games is happy to announce that it’s single-celled party brawler, Gerrrms, is launching on Nintendo Switch via the eShop on 23rd July for £8.99 / €9.99 / $9.99. Gerrrms invites you and your friends to [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums