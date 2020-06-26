Biomutant gets new gameplay trailer

About Biomutant
BIOMUTANT is an open-word, post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG, with a unique martial arts styled combat system allowing you to mix melee, shooting and mutant ability action. No release date yet but is scheduled for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
- A NEW TAKE ON 3rd PERSON COMBAT: The martial arts style combat system allows you maximum freedom of movement and agility while mixing shooting, melee and powers from your mutations.
- EVOLVE YOUR GAME-PLAY: You’ll be able to recode your genetic structure to change the way you look and play.
- NEXT LEVEL OF CRAFTING: Mix and match parts to create your own unique single- or double-handed slash, crush and pierce melee weapons.
- GEAR UP FOR ADVENTURE: You have full freedom when equipping your character. Not only when it comes to choosing weapons you created, but also what type of gear you wear.
- SURVIVE IN A VIBRANT OPEN WORLD: You’ll create your own adventure as you journey explore the open world and what lies beneath its surface, by foot, mech, jet-ski, air-balloon and more.
- AN UNUSUAL STORY WITH AN UNUSUAL END: A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots. The Tribes stand divided, in need of someone strong enough to unite them or bring them all down…
