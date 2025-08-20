Be a part of the Garfield Kart 2 stress test

Ready to crash the party (and maybe the servers)? Join the most lasagna-fueled stress test of all time from August 21 to 24 – no rage, just glorious chaos.

Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift unleashes the chaos on August 21 with N.E.R.M.A.L., a lasagna-fueled multiplayer stress test on Steam, open to all!

Garfield is (reluctantly) getting off the couch and counting on you to hit the track before the game’s official launch on September 10, 2025, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC.

N.E.R.M.A.L. – Network Explosion and Racing Mayhem Analysis Log offers a sneak peek at the mayhem to come, with two tracks from the final game and a limited selection of playable characters. This stress test – or how to see if our servers can survive an avalanche of out-of-control drifting, will be available on Steam from August 21 to Sunday, August 24.

Whether you’re a casual Sunday driver or a slipper-wearing drift king, it’s time to tear up the track (and help us stress-test our infrastructure while you’re at it). We want your feedback, even if it’s just “too much lag, not enough lasagna.”

Expect high-speed races, perfectly timed drifts, and delightfully unfair power plays. Throw lasagnas, dodge traps, and crush your friends… fair and square — or not.

Get ready to rev your engines and take on your friends in chaotic multiplayer races, using traps, boosts, and every shortcut you can find to claim victory.

Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift will launch on September 10, 2025 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC.