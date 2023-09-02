Balloon Kid/Balloon Fight GB (GB/GBC, 1990/2000) – VS Mode – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

In 1990, Balloon Kid released on the American Gameboy, sequel to Balloon Fight (NES/Arcade). A decade later, Japan received an exclusive enhanced edition of Balloon Kid called Balloon Fight GB for Gameboy Color in 2000.

This handheld sequel features a 2-player link cable VS Mode. Unlike the original release, players now have the ability to release the balloons at will and can re-inflate them when standing still.