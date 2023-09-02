Balloon Kid/Balloon Fight GB (GB/GBC, 1990/2000) – VS Mode – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

In 1990, Balloon Kid released on the American Gameboy, sequel to Balloon Fight (NES/Arcade). A decade later, Japan received an exclusive enhanced edition of Balloon Kid called Balloon Fight GB for Gameboy Color in 2000.
This handheld sequel features a 2-player link cable VS Mode. Unlike the original release, players now have the ability to release the balloons at will and can re-inflate them when standing still.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
GBA Single-Pak Link – Pinky and the Brain: The Master Plan
Pinky and the Brain: The Master Plan is a simple platformer that has a Single-Pak link multiplayer mode for 4 players. There are 5 stages available but this 2-minute game of Keep-Away is exactly action packed or filled with replay value. It is a simple, [...]
Fortified Zone (GB, 1991) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE
Fortified Zone is essentially those top-down stages from classic Contra titles but with 2-player co-op over a link cable. It is impressive because each player can venture in their own direction with all their action happening off-screen. Honestly, I am [...]
Streamer Ironmouse streamed my YT video
Anime streamer IRONMOUSE was streaming with her commentary over random YouTube videos when she happened to find my video walkthrough of the Galloping Ghost Arcade, the largest arcade in the world with 900+ games all set to free play. You can watch her [...]
Comments