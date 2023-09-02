Balloon Kid/Balloon Fight GB (GB/GBC, 1990/2000) – VS Mode – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 2, 2023
1
0
previous article
Neko Journey (PS4) Review with stream
next article
New retro-style boomer shooter Gastro Force now available
Enable Link Cable Balloon Kid GB
Contents

In 1990, Balloon Kid released on the American Gameboy, sequel to Balloon Fight (NES/Arcade). A decade later, Japan received an exclusive enhanced edition of Balloon Kid called Balloon Fight GB for Gameboy Color in 2000.

This handheld sequel features a 2-player link cable VS Mode. Unlike the original release, players now have the ability to release the balloons at will and can re-inflate them when standing still.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, Gameboy Color, GB Classic
BlogFeaturedGameboyGBC
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
We Stay Behind (PC) Demo Review
8.0
4
 
Aliens: Dark Descent (XSX) Review
6.0
 
Neko Journey (PS4) Review with stream
4.0
Platforms
 
Ride 5 Preview - Motorbike Franchise Goes Max Wrist
Ride 5 Preview – Motorbike Franchise Goes Max Wrist
 
we5
We Stay Behind (PC) Demo Review
 
Gastro Force
New retro-style boomer shooter Gastro Force now available
 
Scarlet Tower
MyGamer Visual Cast – Scarlet Tower (PC)
 
https://www.mortalkombat.com/
Mortal Kombat 1 Preview: A Gory Reboot
View All
Latest News
      
 
Gastro Force

New retro-style boomer shooter Gastro Force now available

by SquallSnake on September 2, 2023
Indie publisher Ratalaika Games, and dual indie developers Somepx/Ferando Araujo, are excited to announce the release today, 1st September 2023, of Gastro Force – an exciting and explosive action FPS where the player takes on the role of last [...]
11
 
Sentry City

Sentry City is a side-scroller inspired by BladeRunner with September Switch release

by SquallSnake on August 30, 2023
Flynn’s Arcade has revealed they next release, Sentry City, to be launched September 28th on Nintendo Switch. It is a Cyberpunk-style side-scroller nice tribute to BladeRunner. Sentry City is a cyberpunk-style side-scroller with gameplay that is [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums