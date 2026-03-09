Avenue Escape (XSX) Review

Essentially a mobile game, Avenue Escape is a puzzle game where you use the analog stick as a mouse pointer, then click on cars to direct traffic. The goal is having all the cars reach their destination without crashing into each other, hitting pedestrians, or running red lights. Even though it isn’t particularly deep, it is sort of creative.

It is a simple single-screened puzzle game, has some slight charm, and only takes 30 minutes to clear all 50 stages and all the cheevos will pop along the way so gamerscore hunters will surely want to take note. It also isn’t difficult as you just need to use deductive reasoning to send each vehicle on their way. There is no replay value, but I personally appreciate the low difficulty.

The biggest annoyance comes from needing to wait five seconds for a light to change or for the mindless pedestrian to get out the way. However, since the player can make three mistakes before causing a full restart, I found myself trying to beat that red light more often than not. If you miss, eh, not a big deal since you can take those three hits. At the same time, it seems tie goes to the runner because the car can cut it really close and still make it through. It is funny, though, when the car fully accelerates into a pedestrian only to have the vehicle restart in a puff of smoke with no damage to the walker.

Even with its brevity, the music still has plenty of time to grow annoying. It is on a short loop and it is only a single track. There is an option to turn it off from the menu though (can only turn it off and not lower the in-game volume).

It isn’t anything special or particularly fun, if I am honest, but I still admire the creative approach. It is a game about traffic, something everyone hates, but pushing a button to send cars on their way is respectable while it lasts.

