Avenging Spirit arcade coming soon to consoles

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 22, 2022
Playstation 4
4
0
Avenging SPirit arcade
Indie publisher Ratalaika Games announced the imminent release of one of the 90s iconic titles, Avenging Spirit. July 29th 2022 will see the arrival of Jaleco’s acclaimed  2-player platform arcade ‘rough house’ that captured the attention of gamers way back in the 90s. Now console gamers can immerse themselves in a challenging and bruising world that has stood the test of time.  Releasing on  PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One,  Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch, priced at  5.99 USD/EUR.

Give us what we want or else!

Originally presented as an arcade cabinet title back in 1991, Avenging Spirit is about a man who was tragically killed by a crime syndicate, whilst out with his girlfriend who has been kidnapped by these agents of evil. Now in the guise of a ghost he joins forces with his girlfriend’s father, a  paranormal researcher, to rescue his daughter Gennifer but revenge is top of his agenda. Ironically the crime syndicate  is  researching ghost energy and their aim is to force the father of the kidnapped girl, the expert in the field, to cooperate and give them the information they dearly want!

Possession is the key to success

Our ghostly, potential hero, will  possibly win the day by possessing a great cast of characters and when he does he takes over their persona, abilities, etc! Switching bodies gains you the weapons and attributes.

Fighting your way through 6 stages of violence, action, challenges and fun is constant whilst also retrieving ‘keys’ at various stages to find and infiltrate the syndicate’s base! Can you find your kidnapped girl, will you be able to possess her? (weird heh!). Can you eventually take revenge on the evil syndicate mob?

Longevity Rules – Avenging Spirit

That is not the end of this traumatic fight for total justification and annihilation of all that the mob represents. A number of surprises will be forthcoming as you reach the later stages of the game! 

Facts you need to know:

  • Iconic Arcade Cabinet Machine game
  • Acclaimed 90s Platformer
  • 6 Stages of exciting gameplay
  • Loads of enemy characters
  • Gangsters, commanos, robots, hitmen, vampires, spirits, etc.
  • Unique moves, abilities for cast
  • Power Ups
  • Bosses
  • Ever Changing settings
  • Possess one of four characters with unique abilities at the start of the game
  • Be a gangster,  a vampire, or even a robot.
  • Rescue Gennifer before it is too late!
  • Helpful cut-scenes
  • Onscreen assistance – health bar, etc
  • Twenty plus different hosts you can possess 
  • Fast and lithe moves
News, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX Live, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
