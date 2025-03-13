Austin Powers: Oh, Behave & Welcome to My Underground Lair! (GBC) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Enable the Link Cable - Austin Powers Oh Behave and Welcome to Underground Lair

Austin Powers: Oh, Behave! and Austin Powers: Welcome to My Underground Lair! feature interchangeable 2-player link cable mini games. One is a digital way to play Rock, Paper, Scissors and the other is an Othello clone. Plus, players can swap text message using the GBC’s IR Port. Those text messages can also be printed using the Gameboy Printer.

Originally, there were supposed to be 4 Austin Power GBC games but Rockstar never released the last two.

