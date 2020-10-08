AtGames Announces 47 TAITO Arcade Classics Now Featured on Legends Arcade

AtGames in partnership with TAITO Corporation announced that 47 of TAITO’s original arcade classics, including Space Invaders, Rastan, Qix, Operation Wolf, Bubble Bobble, Cadash, and Zoo Keeper are now available on Legends Arcade Family products.
These products, which include the full-size Legends Ultimate home arcade, Legends Gamer Pro wireless tabletop controller, and other devices with authentic controls, run on the Legends Arcade Platform, which allows for a range of impressive connected features, including ArcadeNet®, BYOG™, and universal global leaderboards. More information can be found at Arcades.atgames.net/.
Thanks to the flexibility of the Legends Arcade Family products, each of the 47 games, which appear bundled together for the very first time, can be played with authentic arcade controls and in their original aspect ratios. For even more authenticity with classic light gun games like Operation Wolf and Operation Thunderbolt, players can not only use an arcade-quality trackball, but also compatible light guns like the AimTrak or AtGames BitBlaster™.
These TAITO arcade games are also being integrated into the exclusive AtGames Leagues Leaderboards (ALL) feature, which lets players on the Legends Arcade Platform compete on universal global leaderboards. Some of the great TAITO arcade games already leaderboard-enabled are Alpine Ski, Chack ‘n Pop, Colony 7, Kiki KaiKai, Liquid Kids, and Lunar Rescue.
The 47 TAITO arcade games are:
Alpine Ski
Battle Shark
Ben Bero Beh
Bonze Adventure
Bubble Bobble
Cadash
Cameltry
Chack ‘n Pop
Colony 7
Crazy Balloon
Don Doko Don
Elevator Action
Elevator Action Returns
Football Champ
Front Line
Growl
Gun & Frontier
Halley’s Comet
KiKi KaiKai
Kram
Kuri Kinton
Liquid Kids
Lunar Rescue
Metal Black
Nastar Warrior
Operation Thunderbolt
Operation Wolf
Pirate Pete
Plotting
Plump Pop
Qix
Raimais
Rastan
Space Gun
Space Invaders
Space Invaders DX
Syvalion
The Electric Yo-Yo
The Fairyland Story
The Legend of Kage
The New Zealand Story
The Ninja Kids
Thunder Fox
Violence Fight
Volfied
Wild Western
Zoo Keeper
These 47 TAITO arcade games, which are available via a standard firmware update, are part of the growing number of built-in, licensed games on Legends Arcade Family products like the Legends Ultimate and Legends Gamer series. Other current and future Legends Arcade Family products feature a similarly impressive mix of licensed arcade and console titles.
