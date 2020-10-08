AtGames Announces 47 TAITO Arcade Classics Now Featured on Legends Arcade

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

AtGames in partnership with TAITO Corporation announced that 47 of TAITO’s original arcade classics, including Space Invaders, Rastan, Qix, Operation Wolf, Bubble Bobble, Cadash, and Zoo Keeper are now available on Legends Arcade Family products.



These products, which include the full-size Legends Ultimate home arcade, Legends Gamer Pro wireless tabletop controller, and other devices with authentic controls, run on the Legends Arcade Platform, which allows for a range of impressive connected features, including ArcadeNet®, BYOG™, and universal global leaderboards. More information can be found at Arcades.atgames.net/.



Thanks to the flexibility of the Legends Arcade Family products, each of the 47 games, which appear bundled together for the very first time, can be played with authentic arcade controls and in their original aspect ratios. For even more authenticity with classic light gun games like Operation Wolf and Operation Thunderbolt, players can not only use an arcade-quality trackball, but also compatible light guns like the AimTrak or AtGames BitBlaster™.



These TAITO arcade games are also being integrated into the exclusive AtGames Leagues Leaderboards (ALL) feature, which lets players on the Legends Arcade Platform compete on universal global leaderboards. Some of the great TAITO arcade games already leaderboard-enabled are Alpine Ski, Chack ‘n Pop, Colony 7, Kiki KaiKai, Liquid Kids, and Lunar Rescue.



The 47 TAITO arcade games are:

Alpine Ski

Battle Shark

Ben Bero Beh

Bonze Adventure

Bubble Bobble

Cadash

Cameltry

Chack ‘n Pop

Colony 7

Crazy Balloon

Don Doko Don

Elevator Action

Elevator Action Returns

Football Champ

Front Line

Growl

Gun & Frontier

Halley’s Comet

KiKi KaiKai

Kram

Kuri Kinton

Liquid Kids

Lunar Rescue

Metal Black

Nastar Warrior

Operation Thunderbolt

Operation Wolf

Pirate Pete

Plotting

Plump Pop

Qix

Raimais

Rastan

Space Gun

Space Invaders

Space Invaders DX

Syvalion

The Electric Yo-Yo

The Fairyland Story

The Legend of Kage

The New Zealand Story

The Ninja Kids

Thunder Fox

Violence Fight

Volfied

Wild Western

Zoo Keeper



These 47 TAITO arcade games, which are available via a standard firmware update, are part of the growing number of built-in, licensed games on Legends Arcade Family products like the Legends Ultimate and Legends Gamer series. Other current and future Legends Arcade Family products feature a similarly impressive mix of licensed arcade and console titles.