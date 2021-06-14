Arietta of Spirits gets release date – trailer here

French publisher Red Art Games, in partnership with Third Spirit Games, announced that the charming adventure game Arietta of Spirits will launch digitally on Steam for €14,99 / $14.99 / £12.99 and on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Store, Xbox for €19,99 / $19.99 / £17.99 in Summer 2021.
Arietta of Spirits is a charming adventure game with emotion-filled narrative, no-filler gameplay, and fast paced combat.
The game tells the story of Arietta and her family, visiting their Grandmother’s cabin for the first time after her passing away a year prior. However, the family trip takes an unexpected turn when Arietta meets a mysterious new friend and gains the ability to see strange spirits that inhabit the island.
- Explore a mysterious island with lush forests, murky caverns and dark secrets
- Beautiful retro-styled pixel graphics and inspiring original soundtrack
- Meet fascinating characters and discover the deep lore
- Fight a wide range of enemies in reaction based combat
- Easy to approach game mechanics, suitable for everyone
