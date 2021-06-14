Arietta of Spirits gets release date – trailer here

by SquallSnake on June 14, 2021
Playstation 4
7
0
previous article
Dungeons of Clay (Switch) Review
next article
Together is a new co-op platforming coming soon to Switch
Contents

French publisher Red Art Games, in partnership with Third Spirit Games, announced that the charming adventure game Arietta of Spirits will launch digitally on Steam for €14,99 / $14.99 / £12.99 and on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Store, Xbox for €19,99 / $19.99 / £17.99 in Summer 2021.

Arietta of Spirits is a charming adventure game with emotion-filled narrative, no-filler gameplay, and fast paced combat. 

The game tells the story of Arietta and her family, visiting their Grandmother’s cabin for the first time after her passing away a year prior. However, the family trip takes an unexpected turn when Arietta meets a mysterious new friend and gains the ability to see strange spirits that inhabit the island.

  • Explore a mysterious island with lush forests, murky caverns and dark secrets
  • Beautiful retro-styled pixel graphics and inspiring original soundtrack
  • Meet fascinating characters and discover the deep lore
  • Fight a wide range of enemies in reaction based combat
  • Easy to approach game mechanics, suitable for everyone
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
NewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Dungeons of Clay (Switch) Review
3.5
8
 
Mortal Kombat (2021 movie) Review
5.8
 
Infernal Radiation (Switch) Review
4.5
Platforms
 
Cosy farming “catventure” Snacko prepaws for launch on Switch and PC in 2022
 
SYNTHETIK 2 is coming to Steam Early Access in August
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Conan Exiles (PC)
 
Chivalry 2 out now with cross-play
 
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX gets release date and new trailer
View All
Latest News
      
 

Orcs Must Die! 3 release date and trailer here

by SquallSnake on June 14, 2021
Robot Entertainment, an independent development and publishing studio, announced Orcs Must Die! 3 is coming to Xbox One, Xbox One Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility, and Steam on July 23, 2021. The award-winning Orcs Must [...]
8
 

Together is a new co-op platforming coming soon to Switch

by SquallSnake on June 14, 2021
Together, a dynamic and colorful 2D platformer focused on cooperative play, will launch on 16th June this year on Nintendo Switch. It will also hit PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S later this year or sometime in 2021. Together is [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums