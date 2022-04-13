Arena fighter Robo Wars coming to Switch

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on April 13, 2022
Switch
6
0
previous article
Protest game Game Type DX coming to consoles
next article
Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2 coming to Switch
Robo Wars
Contents

This April 15th, Robo Wars, a platform game centred around mecha fights, will be released on Nintendo Switch. Developers highlighted the title’s fast action and abundance of shooting and explosions. It’s available for 1 or 2 players, on one console. Robo Wars resembles games like Brawlhalla, Super Smash Bros or TowerFall.

Robo Wars was developed by a Polish indie studio, Simplicity Games. MobilWay S.A is responsible for publishing the title on Nintendo Switch.

The title’s main gameplay element is dynamic mecha fights, full of shooting and explosions. The gameplay is enriched by a vast array of mecha and gun upgrade options. As the player progresses more fight arenas become available.

In Robo Wars, players can expect very dynamic and satisfying action. The fights between humanoid robots are carried out at a fast tempo, and the graphic style perfectly matches the nature of mecha combat. Additionally, Robo Wars can be enjoyed by a single player or two players, who use one console” – said Łukasz Zabłocki, CEO, MobilWay S.A.

Players are free to choose from 13 types of mecha and 10 types of weapons. The characters can be modified according to different parameters. The robot clashes take place at 8 different arenas, each one with a distinctive style and unique elements.

While working on Robo Wars our main goal was to provide players with engaging and intensive gameplay. It’s a title that will appeal to fans of Super Smash Bros or enthusiasts of Brawlhall and TowerFall style gameplay” – Tomasz Dyrak, CEO of Simplicity Games, pointed out.

Robo Wars – main features:

  • dynamic robot fights;
  • shooting and explosion galore;
  • 13 robots to choose from;
  • 8 varied areas;
  • 1-2 player modes.

Robo Wars is set to premiere on April 15th 2022 through digital distribution (Nintendo eShop).

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
NewsSwitch
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Horned Knight (PS4) Review with stream
7.0
8
 
Flat Kingdom: Paper’s Cut Edition (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
 
Thunder Kid: Hunt For the Robot Emperor (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.0
Platforms
 
SAINTS FEAT
Saints Row Reboot – Preview
 
Samurai Bringer
Japanese Rogue-lite Samurai Bringer coming to Switch, PS4, and PC April 2022
 
skul feat2
Skul The Hero Slayer (Xbox One) Review
 
Red Wings American Aces
Red Wings: American Aces getting March Switch and PC release
 
Metal Dogs
MyGamer Visual Cast – Metal Dogs (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2 01 press material

Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2 coming to Switch

by SquallSnake on April 13, 2022
Car Mechanic Simulator makes its way back to Nintendo Switch. Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2 gives a player a chance to create their own workshop empire. The game offers over 40 different car models and 1000+ car parts. Car Mechanic Simulator [...]
1
 
Robo Wars

Arena fighter Robo Wars coming to Switch

by SquallSnake on April 13, 2022
This April 15th, Robo Wars, a platform game centred around mecha fights, will be released on Nintendo Switch. Developers highlighted the title’s fast action and abundance of shooting and explosions. It’s available for 1 or 2 players, on one console. Robo [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums