The Metamorphosis Collection is a compilation cart of modern Gameboy games

Retro publisher Incube8 Games and indie development studio Ben Jelter, announce that the Metamorphosis Collection for the Nintendo Game Boy Color is now available for pre-order in physical Standard Edition, Halloween 2024 Special Edition (limited clear red cartridge), and Digital Edition.

Metamorphosis Collection is a haunting anthology of three original horror games on one cartridge—Specimen 134, Decline, and Opossum Country—each exploring the unsettling theme of transformation. These psychological horror titles will challenge players’ perception of reality as they navigate chilling, immersive narratives.

In Specimen 134, you play as a regular kid named Jason who starts to notice strange things happening in his town. His friend David asks him to explore the woods, but Jason may not like what they find there.

This game is significantly longer than its companions in the collection. It contains extended action segments and multiple difficulties for enhanced replay value.

In Decline, you play as an elderly police detective on the verge of retirement. Wrestling with cognitive decline, she attempts to solve what seems like a simple case. However, things may not be as they seem, as rumors spread about a mysterious figure known as the ‘Glitch Witch’…

In Opossum Country, you play as a food delivery guy who needs to make a delivery at a trailer park. What seems like another day at work quickly unravels. Can he complete his delivery, or will his curiosity lead to his ultimate demise?

Opossum Country was the 1st place winner of the SCREAM FM game jam.

Standard Edition ($59.99) includes:

Sealed box

Clear black cartridge

Clear cartridge protector

Instruction booklet

Metamorphosis Collection stickers sheet

Silkscreened PCB with artwork on the back side

Halloween 2024 Special Edition ($59.99) includes:

Sealed box

Clear red cartridge

Clear cartridge protector

Instruction booklet

Metamorphosis Collection stickers sheet

Silkscreened PCB with artwork on the back side

Digital Edition ($13.99) includes:

Game ROM

PDF instruction booklet

Game cover art

Digital Edition – Demo ($0) includes:

Game ROM with Specimen 134 demo

PDF instruction booklet

Game cover art

Features

Three unique horror games with different protagonists

Atmospheric pixel art design tailored for Game Boy hardware

Immersive storylines with psychological and physical transformation themes

Original soundtrack

Multiple difficulties level