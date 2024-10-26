Neogeo Pocket’s greatest Easter Egg – SECRET GAME Yosaku

There is a secret mini game hidden within The King of Fighters: Battle de Paradise for the Neogeo Pocket Color. When inserted into a non-Color handheld, Yosaku Game becomes playable, which is actually a sequel to a forgotten SNK arcade game from 1979… which happens to be based on a popular song at the time… about a lumberjack chopping down trees. Yeah, this is a pretty crazy story.

See it here:

