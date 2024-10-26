Neogeo Pocket’s greatest Easter Egg – SECRET GAME Yosaku

There is a secret mini game hidden within The King of Fighters: Battle de Paradise for the Neogeo Pocket Color. When inserted into a non-Color handheld, Yosaku Game becomes playable, which is actually a sequel to a forgotten SNK arcade game from 1979… which happens to be based on a popular song at the time… about a lumberjack chopping down trees. Yeah, this is a pretty crazy story.
See it here:
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.
- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/
Leave a Reply