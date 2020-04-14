Archaica: The Path of Light coming to PS4 and Xbox One soon – trailer here

338 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Archaica: Path of Light is an atmospheric puzzle game. Main objective of the game is to illuminate all crystals on board and enable all lightwells in all Realms. This can be accomplished by manipulating light beams using various devices, such as mirrors, filters, teleports, feeders, etc.

Player can interact with the world, with easy to use interface, re-designed from the ground up for console platforms to allow easy and comfortable joypad experience. It includes ability to select, move and rotate devices; camera movement; hint placement and others.

Game is set in ancient world faced by destruction from The Fiery Sign. Player takes role of the Light Bearer, who is tasked to walk the Path Of Light and save the world, by powering up ancient artifacts with light. On the Path player will also discover ancient history of those Realms, by uncovering hidden secrets written on hieroglyphs.

Game features: