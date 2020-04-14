Archaica: The Path of Light coming to PS4 and Xbox One soon – trailer here

by squallsnake on April 14, 2020
Archaica: Path of Light is an atmospheric puzzle game. Main objective of the game is to illuminate all crystals on board and enable all lightwells in all Realms. This can be accomplished by manipulating light beams using various devices, such as mirrors, filters, teleports, feeders, etc.

Player can interact with the world, with easy to use interface, re-designed from the ground up for console platforms to allow easy and comfortable joypad experience. It includes ability to select, move and rotate devices; camera movement; hint placement and others.

Game is set in ancient world faced by destruction from The Fiery Sign. Player takes role of the Light Bearer, who is tasked to walk the Path Of Light and save the world, by powering up ancient artifacts with light. On the Path player will also discover ancient history of those Realms, by uncovering hidden secrets written on hieroglyphs.

Game features:

  • 54 puzzles and 3 bonus levels.
  • 12 unique devices that player can interact with, used to manipulate laser light.
  • 12 Achievements to unlock. – 2 endings.
  • Rich and atmospheric storyline and worldbuilding. Story is also presented in an unobtrusive way, for players who prefer to just solve puzzles.
  • At least one optional secret to uncover on each level of the game.
  • Atmospheric soundtrack.
  • All six realms have their own unique look and atmosphere, like grasslands, deserts, volcanoes and others
News, Playstation 4, Puzzle, XBOX One
Archaica: The Path of LightNewsPS4XBOX One
