Arcade style shooter After Wave: Downfall coming soon to consoles

by SquallSnake on July 22, 2022
Playstation 4
1
0
Contents

Indie game developer and publisher 7 Raven Studios are announcing that pre-orders for After Wave: Downfall for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One are now live.

After Wave: Downfall is an arcade shooter where the player battles against monsters, completes various missions with a cool battleship.  Deathrix invaded the world and released a mysterious meteorite causing a great flood. 

Players can upgrade their ships for better performance to fight the most brutal enemies. A Local Co-op mode allows the player to team up and adventure with others. 

After Wave: Downfall will be fully released on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on August 3, Nintendo Switch on August 4, and  PlayStation 5 and 4 on August 5. There will be no pre-orders on the PlayStation store.

Features

  • 3D cartoon style graphics with stunning effects.
  • Join your friends on an adventure in a local Co-op mode.
  • Multiple difficulty levels
  • 10 stages to overcome with many brutal bosses.
  • Upgrade your battleship systems to develop different playing skills.
  • Six battleships to choose from with different abilities.
  • Extra mode allows playing in multiple ways.
  • Many achievements within the game to unlock.
