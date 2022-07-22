Arcade style shooter After Wave: Downfall coming soon to consoles

Indie game developer and publisher 7 Raven Studios are announcing that pre-orders for After Wave: Downfall for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One are now live.
After Wave: Downfall is an arcade shooter where the player battles against monsters, completes various missions with a cool battleship. Deathrix invaded the world and released a mysterious meteorite causing a great flood.
Players can upgrade their ships for better performance to fight the most brutal enemies. A Local Co-op mode allows the player to team up and adventure with others.
After Wave: Downfall will be fully released on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on August 3, Nintendo Switch on August 4, and PlayStation 5 and 4 on August 5. There will be no pre-orders on the PlayStation store.
Features
- 3D cartoon style graphics with stunning effects.
- Join your friends on an adventure in a local Co-op mode.
- Multiple difficulty levels
- 10 stages to overcome with many brutal bosses.
- Upgrade your battleship systems to develop different playing skills.
- Six battleships to choose from with different abilities.
- Extra mode allows playing in multiple ways.
- Many achievements within the game to unlock.